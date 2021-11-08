Forrester Adds New Predictive Capability To Its FeedbackNow Solution To Help Businesses Proactively Anticipate And Address Customer Experience Issues

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today added a new predictive capability to its FeedbackNow® solution to enable businesses to proactively anticipate customer experience (CX) issues before they occur. Equipped with powerful analytics, FeedbackNow allows businesses to collect critical real-time CX feedback at the point of experience so they can act where and when it matters. According to Forrester, more than 60% of customer experience professionals say their businesses lack closed-loop processes for CX feedback — an important lever to build customer goodwill and engender long-term brand loyalty.

The enhanced solution, FeedbackNow Predict®, marks a new era in customer experience management by helping organizations easily integrate public and private real-time data such as weather patterns, foot and road traffic, and staffing and inventory levels into existing customer sentiment data. As a result, organizations can predict and mitigate potential incidents before they become customer experience issues. FeedbackNow's machine-learning capabilities provide a holistic view of organizations' operations, enabling businesses in industries such as retail, healthcare, and travel and hospitality to both uncover connective and correlative incident patterns and address customer trigger points.

"The experience at Georgia World Congress Center's events has to be exceptional at all times," said Mark Koeninger, director of business intelligence and process improvement at Georgia World Congress Center, the fourth largest convention center in the US. "We don't want to just react to issues and opportunities to deliver better experiences; we want to act in advance and head off problems before they ever occur. We anticipate using FeedbackNow Predict to see how we can act preemptively to improve our customer experience based on real-time weather data, since factors like rain and excessive heat risk can create significant operational issues for us."

"One misstep or negative interaction with a brand can greatly affect customer loyalty," said Steven Peltzman, Forrester's chief business technology officer and leader of its FeedbackNow business. "Processes like surveys help organizations improve their CX over the long term, but they don't allow organizations to help the customer they have today in their specific moment of need. FeedbackNow Predict brings businesses into the predictive CX era where existing technology, data, analytics, and machine learning can help them uncover trends that drive exceptional CX, since those trends can differ depending on time of day or geographic location. In today's highly competitive environment where every customer impression is a first impression, FeedbackNow Predict can help businesses preempt customer issues and deliver long-lasting positive experiences."

Each month, FeedbackNow captures more than 8 million global customer votes and deploys 40,000 feedback alerts. Organizations worldwide that rely on FeedbackNow's CX analytics to respond quickly to issues include Düsseldorf Airport in Germany, Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy, US restaurant company Freebirds World Burrito, Georgia World Congress Center, Groupe Bernard Hayot in France, Shell gas stations, and VINCI Autoroutes.

