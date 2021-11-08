The cybersecurity expert brings with him 25 years of experience and will serve as an advisor to the SaaS platform

John Kindervag, Creator of Zero Trust, Joins rThreat The cybersecurity expert brings with him 25 years of experience and will serve as an advisor to the SaaS platform

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- rThreat, the first breach and attack emulation platform that challenges cyber defenses using real world and custom threats in a secure environment, announced today that cybersecurity expert and Zero Trust creator John Kindervag will join their team as an advisor.

"The process rThreat has developed to test the robustness of cyber defenses is unlike anything out there," said John Kindervag, Senior Vice President of Cybersecurity Strategy at rThreat. "I'm looking forward to digging into the capabilities they have developed and bringing this innovative platform to the attention of companies nationwide."

Kindervag is a leading expert on wireless security, network security, security information management, and PCI data security. He is best known for creating the revolutionary Zero Trust strategy for cybersecurity and is considered one of the world's foremost cybersecurity experts.

Zero Trust has become the dominant security strategy to protect against modern threats. This May, President Biden issued an Executive Order on Cybersecurity Modernization , which mandates that US federal government agencies must adopt security best practices and "develop a plan to implement Zero Trust Architecture."

Zero Trust has been widely adopted by companies as diverse as Coca Cola, Google, and WestJet Airlines. Following the OPM Data Breach , the US House of Representatives, NIST, and the NSA are recommending that all government agencies adopt Zero Trust.

"We are excited to welcome John Kindervag to rThreat and start collaborating to elevate our platform to the industry standard," said Hugo Sanchez, CEO of rThreat. "With his vast experience in the cybersecurity space, I have no doubt that our working relationship will be hugely beneficial to rThreat's development."

About rThreat

rThreat's mission is to help clients prevent cyber-attacks both known and, most importantly, unknown. rThreat was born in response to the need to pragmatically evaluate an organization's security posture against potential attacks and security breaches using real-world and custom threat artifacts. As a result, rThreat has developed a scalable platform with the latest technologies capable of providing an authentic testing environment that can be used in real-time to evaluate the security posture of its clients. For more information, visit www.rthreat.net

