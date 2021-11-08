Natura Bissé Makes History

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from the spa and wellness sector and consumers have voted Natura Bissé the 'World's Best Spa Brand' at the 2021 World Spa AwardsTM.

Natura Bissé is a globally renowned luxury skincare company, founded in Barcelona in 1979. Now, passionately managed by the second generation of the Fisas family, the brand has held the position as a leader in beauty and innovation for more than 40 years.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Spanish beauty product firm has been awarded with this prestigious award, being the only brand in the world to receive this recognition four times in a row, which affirms Natura Bissé as the leading brand for luxury within the spa industry. Natura Bissé performs over 7.5 million treatments around the world every year. Its innovative rituals, based on unprecedented results and the incomparable power of touch, are combined with exceptional client service to create the most innovative formula that is capable of offering its distinguished clients unforgettable experiences.

"Receiving this award once more, especially after many months that have been so tough for the spa industry, fills us with satisfaction and motivates us to continue exploring our creative essence and our boundless curiosity for creating experiences that are able to transform our clients' skin and their emotions. This award is shared with all our partner spas, which have become genuine retreats for not just physical but also mental and emotional peace and wellbeing."

Verónica Fisas,

CEO and Managing Director of the Natura Bissé Group.

The World Spa Awards™ were created in 2015 to raise the standards of wellbeing in the tourism sector and to serve as a mark of quality and reference point for consumers. Each year, professionals from the sector and clients vote on the worldspaawards.com website for the brand they consider to be the best spa brand in the world, along with other categories, in a voting process that lasts 16 weeks, this year stretching from May 19th until September 8th.

On this occasion, the annual World Spa AwardsTM presentation ceremony took place online due to the current travel restrictions in place, with a virtual presence from the entire spectrum of the industry, from hotels and spa destinations to wellness retreats and leading brands in the sector.

"We have been overwhelmed by the exceptional quality of entrants this year. It is an encouraging indicator that the spa and wellness sector is rebounding strongly from the challenges of the past year.

Rebecca Cohen,

Managing Director

of the World Spa Awards™

NATURA BISSÉ IN THE WORLD'S BEST SPAS

Some of the partners the firm works with around the world have also been recognized at the World Spa AwardsTM for adhering to the highest standards of quality and excellence.

Maldives´ Best Resort Spa 2021 – Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Indian Ocean´s Best Resort Spa 2021 – Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

England´s Best Wellness Retreat 2021 – Grantley Hall

Ireland´s Best Hotel Spa 2021 – The Spa at Ashford Castle

Ireland´s Best Day Spa 2021 – Le Jardin Luxury Spa

Netherlands´ Best Wellness Retreat 2021 – Akasha Holistic Wellbeing at Conservatorium Hotel

Colorado´s Best Hotel Spa 2021 – The Ritz-Carlton Denver ( USA )

Florida´s Best Hotel Spa 2021 – The Ritz-Carlton Spa, South Beach ( USA )

Mexico´s Best Wellness Retreat 2021 – Esencia Wellness at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos ( Mexico )

Latin America´s Best Wellness Retreat 2021 – Esencia Wellness at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos ( Mexico )

Dominican Repubic´s Best Resort Spa 2021 – Eden Roc Spa by Natura Bissé at Eden Roc Cap Cana

Caribbean´s Best Resort Spa 2021 – Eden Roc Spa by Natura Bissé at Eden Roc Cap Cana ( Dominican Republic )

Abu Dhabi´s Best Resort Spa 2021 – Nurai Spa at Zaya Nurai Island

Abu Dhabi´s Best Hotel Spa 2021 – Conrad Spa at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Qatar´s Best Hotel Spa 2021 – The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Doha

Qatar´s Best Resort Spa 2021 – The Spa at Sharq Village

Macao´s Best Resort Spa 2021 – Banyan Tree Spa Macau ( China )

World´s Best Male Spa 2021 – The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh ( Saudi Arabia )

World´s Best Hotel Spa Suites 2021 – Spa Suites at Address Downtown Duba i (UAE)

World´s Best Hotel Spa Brand 2021 – Iridium SPAs at St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

World´s Best Casino Hotel Spa – Banyan Tree Spa Marina Bay Sands ( Singapore )

Natura Bissé is a globally renowned luxury skincare company. Founded in Barcelona in 1979, is now passionately managed by the second generation of the Fisas family.

Thanks to the expertise of skilled aestheticians, Natura Bissé understands that every skin has its own voice. This belief is the essence of the brand's DNA, which fuses pioneering technology with the most delicate human touch in order to listen and adapt to the differing needs of each and every guest.

The constant pursuit of excellence has led Natura Bissé to receive numerous awards including a three-peat recognition as the "World Best Spa Brand" at the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 World Spa Awards.

With subsidiaries in Spain, United States, Mexico, United Kingdom and China and presence in 40 countries, Natura Bissé continues to expand around the world throughout the most distinguished luxury retailers and best-in-class spas.

True to its values of commitment to giving back, the brand helped establish the Ricardo Fisas Natura Bissé Foundation in 2008 to contribute to the well-being of people in vulnerable situations.

