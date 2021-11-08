Nomadix Supports Large MDU Living Spaces with Seamless Onboarding and Management

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced the company expanded its Managed Wi-Fi platform to offer easy onboarding and management for large MDU communities and venues. The expansion eliminates the complex, expensive add-ons typically required in the industry for properties with more than a few hundred residents.

Many MDU communities, such as Multi-Family Residential, Student Housing and Senior Living Communities, need to offer dedicated, private networks for up to thousands of tenants across the property and for numerous roommates within the same unit. Nomadix Managed Wi-Fi creates easy onboarding and management for property managers to enable instant access on day one, as well as simplified changes between units and easy upgrades for bandwidth subscription changes. The expanded offering can now support more than 4000 private networks for residents, which is important for these large-scale property owners to maximize their internet investment, grow net operating income (NOI), and increase asset values.

"We listened to the feedback from the market, and what comes through loud and clear is the need to support large MDU properties and communities with easy-to-manage property-wide Wi-Fi. The Nomadix solution set enables MDU owners and managers to provide instant-on access and ubiquitous connectivity, while also supporting Smart Apartment initiatives that are rapidly gaining traction in all MDU segments, from student housing to conventional multi-family residential, senior living and more," said Dean Compoginis, VP Business Development at Nomadix.

Nomadix will showcase its MDU portfolio of products at OPTECH November 8-10, 2021, at the National Harbor in Maryland. For more information, visit: https://nomadix.com/multi-tenant/.

About Nomadix

With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. With a global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi, to in-room voice assistants, to a PBX phone service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

Media Contacts:

Aubrey Coggins

Director of Marketing

Press@Nomadix.com

Jacquelyn Brazzale

PR of Nomadix

jbrazzale@nextpr.com

872 588 8347

