Standex to Participate In Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, Chairman, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, Vice President, CFO & Treasurer, will be presenting at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference at 2:35 PM (ET) on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Investors may access the Company's live webcast and presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

