2U Reports Results for Third Quarter 2021

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Results for Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

Revenue increased 16% to $232.4 million

Degree Program Segment revenue increased 21% to $147.8 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue increased 7% to $84.6 million

Net loss increased $7.6 million to $60.1 million , or $0.80 per share

Non-GAAP Results for Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

Adjusted EBITDA improved $11.0 million to $14.7 million

Adjusted net loss increased $0.9 million to $17.5 million , or $0.23 per share

"Our strong third quarter results were led by continued growth in our degree business, including increasing demand for our expanding portfolio of undergraduate offerings," said Christopher "Chip" Paucek, 2U's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the upcoming closing of the edX transaction will only strengthen our business and transform 2U into a leading education platform company, with edX operating as our consumer brand and home to a global marketplace of over 3,500 free-to-degree online educational offerings from the world's most respected universities and companies."

Paul Lalljie, 2U's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Third quarter revenue growth of 16% reflects sustained momentum, and we remain disciplined in optimizing growth, profitability and cash flow. Our updated full-year guidance reflects increased expectations for our standalone business and the impact from edX for the remainder of the year assuming a mid-November closing date."

Discussion of Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue totaled $232.4 million, a 16% increase from $201.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by a 21% increase in Degree Program Segment revenue to $147.8 million, primarily due to growth in full course equivalent ("FCE") enrollments of 10,000, or 21%, and a 7% increase in Alternative Credential Segment revenue to $84.6 million, primarily due to an increase in the average revenue per FCE enrollment of $767, or 22%. FCE enrollments increased 10% over the prior year period to 78,016.

Costs and expenses for the third quarter totaled $275.9 million, a 12% increase from $247.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by increased operational expense to support revenue growth and the acquisition of edX.

As of September 30, 2021, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $951.3 million, an increase of $432.4 million from $518.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash used in operations of $3.1 million and cash used in investing activities of $12.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was offset by cash provided by financing activities of $450.5 million.

Recent Developments

In early November, the company received the approvals from the Massachusetts Attorney General and the Massachusetts Supreme Court required in connection with the edX acquisition. The acquisition is expected to close in mid-November.

On November 4, 2021, the company borrowed an additional $100 million under its existing senior secured Term Loan B. The incremental borrowings have an original issue discount of 2%. Except to provide for the incurrence of the incremental loan, the terms of the credit agreement were not materially changed.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Year 2021

The company provided updated guidance for the full-year 2021 for the following metrics:

Revenue to range from $935.0 million to $955.0 million , or growth of 21% to 23%

Net loss to range from $200.0 million to $190.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA to range from $60.0 million to $70.0 million

Non-GAAP Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding 2U's results, the company has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share. The company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The company defines adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before net interest income (expense), other income (expense), net, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. The company defines unlevered free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures, payments to university clients, certain non-ordinary cash payments, and cash interest payments on debt. The company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before other income (expense), net, acquisition-related gains or losses, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for periods that result in adjusted net income, and basic weighted-average shares outstanding for periods that result in an adjusted net loss. Some of the adjustments described in the definitions of adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, and adjusted net income (loss) may not be applicable in any given reporting period and they may vary from period to period.

The company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, to understand cash that is generated by or available for operational expenses and investment in the business after capital expenditures, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the company's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

The use of adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share measures has certain limitations, as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company's operations. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 550 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 350,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 934,348



$ 500,629

Restricted cash 16,976



18,237

Accounts receivable, net 95,390



46,663

Prepaid expenses and other assets 68,388



39,353

Total current assets 1,115,102



604,882

Property and equipment, net 48,006



52,734

Right-of-use assets 77,940



60,785

Goodwill 414,004



415,830

Amortizable intangible assets, net 291,427



312,770

Other assets, non-current 87,003



97,263

Total assets $ 2,033,482



$ 1,544,264

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 155,116



$ 130,674

Deferred revenue 96,984



75,493

Lease liability 11,243



10,024

Other current liabilities 37,033



21,178

Total current liabilities 300,376



237,369

Long-term debt 742,769



273,173

Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,295



2,810

Lease liability, non-current 103,024



83,228

Other liabilities, non-current 6,553



6,694

Total liabilities 1,154,017



603,274

Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 74,749,601 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021; 72,451,521 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 75



72

Additional paid-in capital 1,714,647



1,646,574

Accumulated deficit (823,377)



(695,872)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,880)



(9,784)

Total stockholders' equity 879,465



940,990

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,033,482



$ 1,544,264



2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 232,376



$ 201,073



$ 702,058



$ 559,239

Costs and expenses













Curriculum and teaching 30,869



30,153



98,805



76,887

Servicing and support 33,898



32,536



101,947



93,363

Technology and content development 43,106



40,223



128,539



113,040

Marketing and sales 118,300



100,068



346,181



297,624

General and administrative 49,736



44,000



144,342



127,207

Total costs and expenses 275,909



246,980



819,814



708,121

Loss from operations (43,533)



(45,907)



(117,756)



(148,882)

Interest income 474



713



1,188



1,380

Interest expense (16,945)



(7,564)



(33,014)



(19,575)

Loss on debt extinguishment —



—



(1,101)



(11,671)

Other income (expense), net (425)



42



22,730



(1,659)

Loss before income taxes (60,429)



(52,716)



(127,953)



(180,407)

Income tax benefit 319



162



448



1,580

Net loss $ (60,110)



$ (52,554)



$ (127,505)



$ (178,827)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.80)



$ (0.77)



$ (1.72)



$ (2.69)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 74,691,521



68,580,439



74,266,999



66,368,686

Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 for all periods presented (4,268)



1,667



(2,096)



(13,044)

Comprehensive loss $ (64,378)



$ (50,887)



$ (129,601)



$ (191,871)



2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (127,505)



$ (178,827)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Non-cash interest expense 28,278



13,161

Depreciation and amortization expense 77,577



71,406

Stock-based compensation expense 74,745



63,962

Non-cash lease expense 13,518



11,181

Loss on sublease 4,845



—

Provision for credit losses 5,712



2,703

Loss on debt extinguishment 1,101



11,671

Gain on sale of investment (27,762)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired:





Accounts receivable, net (54,689)



(65,095)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (31,237)



(14,982)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,249



38,018

Deferred revenue 21,960



43,138

Other liabilities, net (16,028)



(5,680)

Other 2,100



2,486

Net cash used in operating activities (3,136)



(6,858)

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of a business, net of cash acquired —



(949)

Additions of amortizable intangible assets (45,179)



(46,750)

Purchases of property and equipment (5,397)



(5,516)

Purchase of investment (1,000)



—

Proceeds from sale of investment 38,762



—

Advances repaid by university clients 200



925

Other 56



—

Net cash used in investing activities (12,558)



(52,290)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs —



299,796

Proceeds from debt 469,595



371,681

Payments on debt (2,203)



(250,479)

Purchases of capped calls in connection with issuance of convertible senior notes —



(50,540)

Prepayment premium on extinguishment of senior secured term loan facility —



(2,528)

Payment of debt issuance costs (10,259)



(3,419)

Tax withholding payments associated with settlement of restricted stock units (14,543)



(470)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,101



3,123

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan share purchases 1,773



1,771

Net cash provided by financing activities 450,464



368,935

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,312)



(92)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 432,458



309,695

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 518,866



189,869

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 951,324



$ 499,564



2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss for each of the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (60,110)



$ (52,554)



$ (127,505)



$ (178,827)

Stock-based compensation expense 25,022



22,001



74,745



63,962

Other (income) expense, net 425



(42)



(22,730)



1,659

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,376



10,669



31,408



32,057

Income tax benefit on amortization of acquired intangible assets (251)



(347)



(845)



(1,057)

Loss on debt extinguishment —



—



1,101



11,671

Other* 7,083



3,682



11,034



10,835

Adjusted net loss (17,455)



(16,591)



(32,792)



(59,700)

Net interest expense 16,471



6,851



31,826



18,195

Income tax expense (benefit) (68)



185



397



(523)

Depreciation and amortization expense 15,792



13,267



46,169



39,349

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 14,740



$ 3,712



$ 45,600



$ (2,679)

















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.80)



$ (0.77)



$ (1.72)



$ (2.69)

Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.45)



$ (0.90)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 74,691,521



68,580,439



74,266,999



66,368,686











*

Includes (i) transaction and integration expense of $0.8 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2.6 million and $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, (ii) restructuring-related expense of $5.4 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $7.2 million and $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and (iii) stockholder activism and litigation-related expense of $0.8 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1.2 million and $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of unlevered free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities for each of the twelve-month periods indicated:



Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31,

2020

















(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 33,325



$ 34,054



$ 47,094



$ 29,604

Additions to amortizable intangible assets (61,213)



(60,154)



(61,195)



(62,784)

Purchases of property and equipment (6,398)



(4,715)



(4,919)



(6,517)

Payments to university clients 8,800



8,550



6,550



5,800

Non-ordinary cash payments* 11,199



15,739



15,530



19,379

Free cash flow (14,287)



(6,526)



3,060



(14,518)

Cash interest payments on debt 9,046



9,075



5,923



10,785

Unlevered free cash flow $ (5,241)



$ 2,549



$ 8,983



$ (3,733)











*

Includes transaction, integration, restructuring-related, stockholder activism, and litigation-related expense.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net loss guidance, at the midpoint of the ranges provided by the company, for the period indicated:



Year Ending December 31, 2021

(in millions) Net loss $ (195.0)

Stock-based compensation expense 101.0

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 57.5

Loss on debt extinguishment 1.0

Other (17.0)

Adjusted net loss (52.5)

Net interest expense 55.0

Income tax benefit (0.5)

Depreciation and amortization expense 63.0

Adjusted EBITDA $ 65.0



2U, Inc. Key Financial Performance Metrics (unaudited)

Full Course Equivalent Enrollments

Degree Program Segment

The following table presents the FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Degree Program Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q3 '21

Q2 '21

Q1 '21

Q4 '20

Q3 '20

Q2 '20

Q1 '20

Q4 '19 Degree Program Segment FCE enrollments 57,842



60,429



60,007



58,425



47,842



46,142



45,734



41,704

Degree Program Segment average revenue per FCE enrollment $ 2,555



$ 2,420



$ 2,431



$ 2,234



$ 2,551



$ 2,507



$ 2,590



$ 2,595





Alternative Credential Segment

The following table presents the FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Alternative Credential Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q3 '21

Q2 '21

Q1 '21

Q4 '20

Q3 '20

Q2 '20

Q1 '20

Q4 '19 Alternative Credential Segment FCE enrollments 20,174



23,679



21,078



22,190



23,067



20,435



15,141



14,639

Alternative Credential Segment average revenue per FCE enrollment* $ 4,193



$ 3,843



$ 4,108



$ 3,821



$ 3,426



$ 3,279



$ 3,766



$ 3,883











































































*

The Trilogy acquisition was completed on May 22, 2019. Average revenue per FCE enrollment for the company's Alternative Credential Segment includes $1.9 million of purchase accounting adjustments for the fourth quarter of 2019.

View original content to download multimedia:

