Hot Tools® Teams Up With The Country Music Association To Pump Up The Volume And Hair At "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" Hot Tools® and Top Country Music Stars Hit the Red Carpet During Country Music's Biggest Night™

EL PASO, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Tools®, the Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) brand and stylist brand of choice for more than 30 years, is proud to announce its second-year sponsorship with the Country Music Association. At this year's "The 55th Annual CMA Awards," Hot Tools' country music partners – Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce and Maddie & Tae – are getting red-carpet ready with Hot Tools and turning up the volume on country's star-studded night.

Carly Pearce

"Hot Tools has been an honorary member of our glam squad since the beginning of our careers, so we're thrilled to be partnering with them to get ready for this year's CMA Awards," said country music singers and CMA Vocal Duo of the Year nominees, Maddie & Tae. "Whether we want sleek, straight hair or big country curls, Hot Tools allows us to imagine and achieve any style we want." Maddie & Tae will be part of an in-show vignette giving their fans a behind-the-scenes look at how they get award-show ready with the Hot Tools Pro Signature One-Step Detachable Volumizer.

"It has always been important to me that I look and feel my best before stepping out on stage," said rising country storyteller Spencer. "Hot Tools allows me to create hairstyles that make me feel confident, and truly represent my personal style and who I am." Spencer will be hitting the stage at this year's CMA Awards rocking a glam hairstyle with the help of Hot Tools.

This year marks CMA Awards performer, CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and CMA Album of the Year nominee Pearce's second year of teaming up with Hot Tools. "As my fans already know, I love Hot Tools and I'm so excited to partner with them again," said Pearce. "I got ready with Hot Tools for my performance on stage at last year's CMA Awards, and I'm looking forward to doing it again in a few days!"

"We're honored to be teaming up with some of the biggest names in country music today," said Vanessa Sobers, VP of Marketing, Beauty at Helen of Troy. "Hot Tools is all about creativity and experimentation, and we're working with these artists on unique award-show looks to inspire viewers at home to achieve their own personal style, whatever that may be. We're big fans of the talent and artistry that Maddie & Tae, Pearce and Spencer possess, and we can't wait to see them shine on the red carpet and on stage."

Maddie & Tae, Pearce and Spencer will keep the music playing after "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" with custom Hot Tools social content and fan giveaways through the end of this year. For more information on the Hot Tools Pro Signature One-Step Detachable Volumizer and the brand's complete portfolio of styling tools, please visit: www.HotTools.com.

Hosted by Country Music superstar and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan, "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" will broadcast LIVE from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC.

ABOUT HOT TOOLS:

Hot Tools appliances are the gold standard for professional hair stylists. Through innovation in material, technical features and ergonomically advanced designs, Hot Tools hair dryers, curling irons, flat irons, and hair setters help stylists be at their creative best – delivering beautiful, long-lasting styles. Hot Tools products are coveted by stylists who demand excellence in all kinds of high-pressure styling environments including film, TV, photo shoots and backstage styling at hair and runway shows. Please visit our website at www.hottools.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @HotToolsPro.

ABOUT HELEN OF TROY:

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit Helen of Troy.

ABOUT THE CMA AWARDS:

The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."

