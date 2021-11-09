Resonetics Announces Acquisition of FISO Technologies

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics announced today that it has acquired FISO Technologies Inc. (FISO), a leading developer and manufacturer of fiber optic sensors and signal conditioners, from Nova Metrix LLC. Founded in 1994, Quebec City-based FISO provides leading-edge fiber optic development capabilities and advanced manufacturing experience to support high-volume production of complex fiber optic products for the medical device and energy markets. FISO's sensors provide reliable solutions for measuring parameters such as pressure, temperature, force, displacement, and position.

Resonetics (PRNewsfoto/Resonetics)

"We are excited to add FISO's innovative fiber optic capabilities to provide our customers with improved access to another novel technology that's already proven useful in several clinical applications," said Tom Burns, President and CEO of Resonetics. "FISO serves market leaders in interventional cardiology, critical care and women's health and we believe the technology has broad application in other clinical areas."

FISO sensors offer significant advantages over traditional solid-state technology:

Extremely small size, flexible and kink resistant; highly suitable for minimally invasive disposable devices

No electrical components (no interference with electrosurgical instruments and compatibility with MRI systems and RF-MW ablation devices)

High frequency response and instantaneous readout to avoid signal attenuation and improve detection of transients

Extremely accurate in situ measurements of any physiological event

Robotic manufacturing for superior quality and high production volumes

FISO is Resonetics' ninth acquisition in the past five years and continues to build upon the company's leading position in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences. Resonetics has over 1,500 employees that operate out of 12 sites located in key medical technology markets with facilities totaling more than 550,000 square feet.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel and precious metal tubing, photochemical machining, metal fabrication and fiber optic sensors. With nine Lightspeed Application Development Labs located strategically to serve medical device companies around the world, Resonetics is built on a foundation of quality, speed, and innovation to deliver best-in-class value with a customer centric approach. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with facilities in the United States, Costa Rica, Israel, Switzerland, and Canada. Resonetics is owned by Regatta Medical, a portfolio company of GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com.

About GTCR and Regatta Medical

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Growth Business Services, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare and Financial Services & Technology Industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Regatta Medical was formed in April 2017 as a partnership between Robert "Chip" Hance, Mark Weishaar, and GTCR. Regatta Medical's mission is to build a leading company in the medical device industry by acquiring outstanding medical device products and services businesses. For more information about Regatta Medical, please visit www.regattamedical.com.

