S&P Dow Jones Indices and the Lima Stock Exchange Launch the S&P/BVL Peru General ESG Index

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, and the Lima Stock Exchange ("BVL), today announced the debut of the S&P/BVL Peru General ESG Index, the latest in S&P DJI's growing family of global ESG indices based on some of the world's most highly-tracked regional and country-specific benchmarks.

The first-of-its-kind index for the Peruvian market uses rules-based selection criteria using relevant ESG principles to select and weight its constituents from the S&P/BVL Peru General Index, Peru's headline stock index. The objective is to provide a best-in-class ESG benchmark of the Peruvian equities market to help promote sustainable business activities in the local market.

"ESG has asserted itself as an essential strategy for the mainstream investor," said Jaspreet Duhra, Managing Director and Global Head of ESG Indices at S&P DJI. "We are thrilled to work with the Lima Stock Exchange to continue expanding our ESG presence in Latin America with the launch of the S&P/BVL Peru General ESG Index. This new index will be a useful tool for investors and companies recognizing the importance and relevance of corporate sustainability data and principles and aims to spur increased engagement from companies through greater transparency and implementation of sustainable business practices."

"At the Lima Stock Exchange, we have made a commitment to lead the transformation of the domestic stock market ecosystem towards a more sustainable, inclusive and competitive one. With this new index, we are making tangible our commitment for the market to better internalize the relevance of indices that incorporate sustainability data and principles," said Miguel Ángel Zapatero, Managing Director of the Lima Stock Exchange.

Index Methodology

S&P/BVL Peru General ESG Index starts with all constituents in the S&P/BVL Peru General Index. Companies involved in controversial weapons, tobacco, thermal coal, and companies with disqualifying United Nations Global Compact scores are excluded.

Remaining eligible companies are then selected based on their S&P DJI ESG score resulting from S&P's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Companies with S&P DJI ESG scores equal to or higher than the median score of the S&P/BVL Peru General Index as well as companies with a score between the median and 25% below as a proportion of the median score are selected for the index and are weighted by float-adjusted market cap.

At launch, the S&P/BVL Peru General Index will have the following 15 constituents in order of weight:

COMPANY TICKER Credicorp Limited BAP Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN InRetail Peru Corp. INRETC1 Southern Copper Corp SCCO Ferreycorp S.A.A. FERREYC1 Union Andina de Cementos S.A.A. UNACEMC1 Engie Energia Peru S.A. ENGIEC1 UCP Backus & Johnston S.A.A. Inv BACKUSI1 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. CPACASC1 Banco BBVA Peru BBVAC1 AENZA SAA AENZAC1 Nexa Resources Peru S.A.A. NEXAPEC1 Trevali Mining Corporation TV RIMAC Seguros y Reaseguros RIMSEGC1 Corporacion Aceros Arequipa S.A. Inv CORAREI1

S&P DJI has been a leader in ESG indexing for more than 20 years. Since the 1999 launch of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the first global sustainability benchmark, S&P DJI now offers a range of ESG index solutions including carbon-efficient indices introduced in 2018. In April 2019, S&P DJI introduced the S&P 500 ESG Index based on the S&P 500®. In 2020, S&P DJI brought its core ESG index strategy to Latin America with the launch of the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index in June and the S&P/B3 Brazil ESG Index in September. And at the beginning of this year, S&P DJI launched the S&P IPSA ESG Tilted Index with the Santiago Exchange in Chile.

Please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji for more information about the methodology behind our global family of ESG indices.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

ABOUT THE LIMA STOCK EXCHANGE

The Lima Stock Exchange S.A.A. has more than 160 years contributing to promotion of the capital market and the financing through securities market instruments. We seek to expand the structure of the Peruvian financial market, through the creation of strategic companies that originate a solid economic group and with the participation of new investors in the national market, providing reliable and quality services, to efficiently satisfy the requirements of our clients.

