SessionGuardian Welcomes Leaders from Scotiabank US and HSBC to Support Finance Clients

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SessionGuardian, the global leader in continuous identity verification, welcomes two new experts in financial services cybersecurity to the team. Keith Bowie, former CIO of Scotiabank U.S., has accepted a leadership role as CIO of SessionGuardian. Bowie is joined by new SessionGuardian Advisor Eric Green, who previously served as Global Head of Mobile and Mac Security for HSBC, and now works in cybersecurity engineering in tech.

SessionGuardian's hiring effort expands the company's expertise in financial cybersecurity at a time when financial service organizations are increasingly instituting work-from-anywhere policies. "In financial services organizations, new employees and contractors are using their own devices. There are increased security ramifications, and access control is a critical piece of securing an environment. Continuous access control and identity management, is the next iteration of how to lock down the security perimeter in a BYOD world," says Green. SessionGuardian does exactly that.

SessionGuardian allows highly regulated financial institutions to operate fearlessly, knowing with 100% certainty the person in front of the screen is who they say they are. The company's zero-trust technology addresses the human risk factor, which is one of the main causes of data theft.

"Reputational damage resulting from data theft is significant," says Bowie, "Both in terms of reputational damage and real revenue. For heavily regulated industries like financial services and healthcare, additional regulatory fines can be significant. The average cost of a data breach is $4.2 million dollars1, which can create lasting damage."

For financial services institutions, reputation and trust are everything. These new hires represent an even more intense focus by SessionGuardian on protecting organizations that manage sensitive financial data and PII.

Visit www.sessionguardian.com to learn more about the new trend towards continuous identity verification.

About SessionGuardian

SessionGuardian's cybersecurity software protects critical assets from data theft in a work-from-anywhere world. SessionGuardian pioneered the development of continuous identity verification technology and provides a preemptive, zero-trust approach to cybersecurity.

1 https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/OJDVQGRY

View original content:

SOURCE SessionGuardian