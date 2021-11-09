There's a Rumble in the Jungle - Block Ape Scissors is Coming!

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year we have all witnessed a surge of interest and adoption in the DeFi and NFT spaces, not to mention the unprecedented popularity of 'memecoins' such as DOGE, which despite having no real use-case continue to gain holders at an incredible pace.

Future game assets (PRNewsfoto/Block Ape Scissors (BAS))

With all the projects that are being announced it has become harder than ever to identify the real winners, many tokens find a moment in the spotlight but very few are able to create something long lasting. Block Ape Scissors (BAS) have made a real point of developing something unique and innovative, with a wide range of features that don't just appeal to crypto investors but also game developers and 3D artists alike.

BAS is hoping to create an entire Blockchain ecosystem that provides a wide range of revenue models in exciting and engaging environments, BAS will provide utility based NFTs that will interact with these environments as part of the Play-To-Earn system. They plan to create an open world that is connected to and interacts with the Metaverse by creating NFTs through Chainlink VRF (Veritable Random Function) that possess hard-corded attributed, as opposed to regular metadata. This functionality allows the NFTs to be identified by Smart Contracts greatly increasing the application of these NFTs and making it possible for specific types to be selected for competitions, events and rewards. The BAS NFTs can also evolve, grow and be augmented together to create a superior or different type of NFT as well as 'slottable' NFTs that will make up entire NFT 'sets'. These sets will provide the holders with special access and functionality within different areas of the open world. BAS will be using the Metaverse to create what they call an 'Earniverse' that will allow users of all levels of holdings to participate in earning through the many diverse strategies available.

BAS is launching their Gamester NFTs on the 12th of November, these NFTs will be usable in the Beta through play or assigning the battles to 'Champions' and providing feedback on the experience, the Gamester NFTs provide the first and primary method of access into the Play-To-Earn Ecosystem, if you're skilled enough to top the leaderboards you may also be able to earn yourself one. BAS will be the only Play-To-Earn gaming project to create and provide utility for 'memecoins' through an instance-based encounter game, just one unique branch of the BAS ecosystem.

BAS's ecosystem will start with the 3D game platform, a fully-fledged RPG then finally to Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The game will feature its own tournaments, contests encourage grinding through NFT reward models such as randomized lootboxes and NFT Farming. No other project in existence is providing an option to use NFT rewards to boost farming yields. The Beta is expected to release in early December and is currently being worked on by a high-profile game development studio that has worked on huge titles and sold millions of copies across both console and PC platforms. There are also plans to expand these games outside of the crypto space and into terrestrial gaming operations, including but not limited to table-top implementations of BAS games. Some of these developments are already underway and it'll be very exciting to see how these other areas of focus will develop.

The BAS eco-system was envisioned as a long-term project that had a passionate team of developers and an even more passionate community behind it. There's a huge emphasis on putting the players and holders first, and they are the first to earn any form of rewards from activities on the platform, operator fees are charged additionally which ensures the continual growth of the project and as a result will push BAS to become the first truly customer centric Play-to-Earn NFT ecosystem.

Find all the information about Block Ape Scissors and their social channels below:

Website - https://www.blockapescissors.com/

Live Chart - https://poocoin.app/tokens/0x8ddeec6b677c7c552c9f3563b99e4ff90b862ebc

Buy $BAS - https://exchange.pancakeswap.finance/#/swap?outputCurrency=0x8ddeec6b677c7c552c9f3563b99e4ff90b862ebc

Whitepaper - https://tinyurl.com/BlockApeWP

Roadmap - https://www.blockapescissors.com/about

Ape Paper - https://4a2efd3c-d9fb-481c-8c1f-c3d0189ce9e6.filesusr.com/ugd/3e0242_34d933a9cdc04b4383af8aebfeac2c69.pdf

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ksgCut7xqF

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ApeBlock

Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/blockapescissors/

Telegram — https://t.me/blockapescissors

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1683163/BAS_Future_game_assets.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Block Ape Scissors (BAS)