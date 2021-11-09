Triumph Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022, which ended September 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022

Net sales of $357.4 million

Operating income of $16.5 million with operating margin of 5%; adjusted operating income of $28.0 million with adjusted operating margin of 8%

Net loss of $9.1 million , or ($0.14) per share; adjusted net income of $6.4 million , or $0.10 per diluted share

Cash flow used in operations of $36.0 million ; free cash use of $41.4 million

Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Net sales guidance of between $1.5 billion - $1.6 billion

GAAP earnings per diluted share of between ($0.15) - $0.05

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of between $0.68 - $0.88 , up $0.27 from prior guidance

Cash flow used in operations of between $110.0 million - $125.0 million and free cash use of $135.0 million - $150.0 million

Cash flow expected to be positive over the remainder of fiscal 2022

"Triumph's second quarter results reflect improving margins and cash flows. Our diverse portfolio remains a competitive advantage as we continue to see strong recovery in MRO services and commercial narrow body production rates," stated Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Triumph's near doubling of profitability year over year on an adjusted basis across both business units reflects our operational progress and supports our improved outlook."

Mr. Crowley continued, "During the quarter, we pivoted to growth by securing over $1 billion in new contracts and investing in our newly formed joint venture with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, xCelle Americas. As we accelerate our organic growth, we remain committed to delivering value to all our stakeholders."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Overview

Excluding divestitures and sunsetting programs, sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 were down 2% organically from the prior year period due to declines in commercial widebody production offset by increased maintenance, repair and overhaul work and commercial narrow body production.

Second quarter operating income of $16.5 million, which includes net favorable reserve adjustments achieved through efficiencies and retirement of programmatic risks. Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $9.1 million, or ($0.14) per share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $6.4 million, or $0.10 per share.

Triumph's results included the following:

($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax



After-tax



EPS

Loss from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$ (7.3)



$ (9.1)



$ (0.14)

Loss on sale of assets and businesses (non-cash)



7.7





7.7





0.12

Pension charges



3.9





3.9





0.06

Restructuring costs (cash)



3.9





3.9





0.06

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP *

$ 8.2



$ 6.4



$ 0.10

* Differences due to rounding

The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 was 65.0 million.

Backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $1.94 billion, up 5% on a sequential basis, primarily on commercial narrow body platforms.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, cash flow used in operations was $36.0 million.

Outlook

Based on anticipated aircraft production rates, but excluding the impacts of any potential divestitures, the Company continues to expect net sales for fiscal year 2022 will be approximately $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.

The Company continues to expect GAAP fiscal year 2022 earnings per diluted share of ($0.15) to $0.05 and updated its adjusted earnings per diluted share to $0.68 to $0.88, up $0.27 from prior guidance.

The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2022 cash used in operations of $110.0 million to $125.0 million and free cash use of $135.0 million to $150.0 million. The company expects to be approximately break even cash flow in the third quarter and free cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

The Company's current outlook reflects adjustments detailed in the attached tables and excludes the impacts of any potential future divestitures.

Conference Call

About Triumph

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings and operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Widespread health developments, including the recent global coronavirus (COVID-19), and the responses thereto (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) could adversely and materially affect, among other things, the economic and financial markets and labor resources of the countries in which we operate, our manufacturing and supply chain operations, commercial operations and sales force, administrative personnel, third-party service providers, business partners and customers and the demand for our products, which could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial conditions and results of operations.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net sales

$ 357,396



$ 481,815



$ 754,042



$ 976,892

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)



262,335





382,072





556,013





775,915

Selling, general & administrative



54,108





56,239





110,359





113,442

Depreciation & amortization



12,945





22,098





28,376





50,700

Impairment of long-lived assets



—





—





—





252,382

Restructuring costs



3,897





13,237





8,382





28,676

Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



7,660





747





13,629





747

Operating income (loss)



16,451





7,422





37,283





(244,970)

Interest expense and other, net



34,183





52,506





72,741





87,463

Debt extinguishment loss



—





—





9,689





—

Non-service defined benefit income



(10,449)





(12,427)





(8,727)





(24,843)

Income tax expense



1,787





832





3,001





1,685

Net loss

$ (9,070)



$ (33,489)



$ (39,421)



$ (309,275)

Loss per share - basic:























Net loss

$ (0.14)



$ (0.64)



$ (0.61)



$ (5.95)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



64,545





52,011





64,427





51,941

Loss per share - diluted:























Net loss

$ (0.14)



$ (0.64)



$ (0.61)



$ (5.95)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



64,545





52,011





64,427





51,941





























(Continued) FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except share data)

BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

September 30,

2021



Audited

March 31,

2021

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 194,122



$ 589,882

Accounts receivable, net



175,267





194,066

Contract assets



150,408





134,638

Inventory, net



387,906





400,366

Prepaid and other current assets



16,278





19,206

Assets held for sale



44,399





216,276

Current assets



968,380





1,554,434

Property and equipment, net



179,079





211,369

Goodwill



516,079





521,638

Intangible assets, net



90,430





102,453

Other, net



46,749





61,041

Total assets

$ 1,800,717



$ 2,450,935

Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 3,637



$ 5,247

Accounts payable



142,600





179,473

Contract liabilities



159,691





204,379

Accrued expenses



235,714





271,160

Liabilities related to assets held for sale



7,368





58,108

Current liabilities



549,010





718,367

Long-term debt, less current portion



1,606,052





1,952,296

Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent



344,557





384,256

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent



7,479





7,491

Other noncurrent liabilities



122,488





207,378

Stockholders' Deficit:











Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 64,601,735

and 64,488,674 shares issued



65





64

Capital in excess of par value



968,090





978,272

Treasury stock, at cost, 382 and 303,673 shares



(7)





(12,606)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(503,205)





(530,192)

Accumulated deficit



(1,293,812)





(1,254,391)

Total stockholders' deficit



(828,869)





(818,853)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,800,717



$ 2,450,935

















(Continued) FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except share data)





Six Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020

Operating Activities











Net loss

$ (39,421)



$ (309,275)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



28,376





50,700

Impairment of long-lived assets



—





252,382

Amortization of acquired contract liability



(2,707)





(28,150)

Loss on sale of assets and businesses



13,629





747

Curtailments, settlements, and special termination benefits loss, net



20,046





—

Other amortization included in interest expense



5,602





19,721

Provision for credit losses



320





4,689

Share-based compensation



5,072





5,407

Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of

acquisitions and divestitures:











Trade and other receivables



8,268





117,434

Contract assets



(9,640)





15,871

Inventories



1,783





(26,945)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,292





2,938

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities



(190,152)





(319,444)

Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits



(27,852)





(24,920)

Other, net



(1,142)





(878)

Net cash used in operating activities



(185,526)





(239,723)

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(7,481)





(12,804)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses



185,622





1,521

Investment in joint venture



(2,101)





—

Purchase of facility related to divested businesses



(21,550)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



154,490





(11,283)

Financing Activities











Net decrease in revolving credit facility



—





(400,000)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



—





713,900

Retirement of debt and finance lease obligations



(353,513)





(92,843)

Payment of deferred financing costs



—





(17,342)

Premium on redemption of First Lien Notes



(7,489)





—

Repurchase of shares for share-based compensation

minimum tax obligation



(3,118)





(495)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(364,120)





203,220

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(604)





2,534

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(395,760)





(45,252)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



589,882





485,463

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 194,122



$ 440,211



(Continued) FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,

SEGMENT DATA

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net sales:























Systems & Support

$ 248,781



$ 254,171



$ 507,194



$ 494,058

Aerospace Structures



108,643





228,778





246,895





486,655

Elimination of intersegment sales



(28)





(1,134)





(47)





(3,821)





$ 357,396



$ 481,815



$ 754,042



$ 976,892

Operating income (loss):























Systems & Support

$ 38,100



$ 29,592



$ 73,646



$ 55,023

Aerospace Structures



3,605





(2,512)





14,828





(258,632)

Corporate



(22,429)





(17,037)





(46,119)





(35,954)

Share-based compensation expense



(2,825)





(2,621)





(5,072)





(5,407)





$ 16,451



$ 7,422



$ 37,283



$ (244,970)

Operating margin %























Systems & Support



15.3 %



11.6 %



14.5 %



11.1 % Aerospace Structures



3.3 %



(1.1) %



6.0 %



(53.1) % Consolidated



4.6 %



1.5 %



4.9 %



(25.1) %

























Depreciation and amortization^:























Systems & Support

$ 8,440



$ 8,121



$ 16,944



$ 16,477

Aerospace Structures



3,414





13,170





9,573





284,942

Corporate



1,091





807





1,859





1,663





$ 12,945



$ 22,098



$ 28,376



$ 303,082

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:























Systems & Support

$ (1,493)



$ (3,544)



$ (2,695)



$ (7,263)

Aerospace Structures



—





(13,619)





(12)





(20,887)





$ (1,493)



$ (17,163)



$ (2,707)



$ (28,150)

Capital expenditures:























Systems & Support

$ 2,655



$ 3,228



$ 3,757



$ 9,511

Aerospace Structures



2,558





1,621





3,210





2,650

Corporate



156





232





514





643





$ 5,369



$ 5,081



$ 7,481



$ 12,804

^ includes long-lived asset impairment charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2021

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures

We prepare and publicly release quarterly unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") guidance on Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations, we also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in our public releases. Currently, the non-GAAP financial measure that we disclose is Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, which is our net income before interest, income taxes, amortization of acquired contract liabilities, curtailments, settlements and special termination benefits, legal settlements, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA, less pension & other postretirement benefits. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP on a consolidated and Adjusted EBITDAP an operating segment basis in our earnings releases, investor conference calls and filings with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP as operating performance measure and as such we believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, we exclude from net income the financial items that we believe should be separately identified to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions and the material limitations on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as a result of these exclusions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity, as an alternative to net income (loss), income from continuing operations, or as an indicator of any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Investors and potential investors in our securities should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAP as substitutes for any GAAP financial measure, including net income (loss) or income from continuing operations. In addition, we urge investors and potential investors in our securities to carefully review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to net income set forth below, in our earnings releases and in other filings with the SEC and to carefully review the GAAP financial information included as part of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K that are filed with the SEC, as well as our quarterly earnings releases, and compare the GAAP financial information with our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is used by management to internally measure our operating and management performance and by investors as a supplemental financial measure to evaluate the performance of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe provides additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business. We have spent more than 20 years expanding our product and service capabilities partially through acquisitions of complementary businesses. Due to the expansion of our operations, which included acquisitions, our net income has included significant charges for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP exclude these charges and provide meaningful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from charges for depreciation and amortization. We believe the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our performance from quarter to quarter and from year to year. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is a measure of our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of non-cash income and expenses, such as amortization of acquired contract liabilities, depreciation and amortization, and non-operating items, such as interest and income taxes, provides additional information about our cost structure, and, over time, helps track our operating progress. In addition, investors, securities analysts and others have regularly relied on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to provide a financial measure by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from our net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP and the material limitations associated with using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to net income:

Divestitures may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from sale of operating units. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.



Non-service defined benefit income (inclusive of the adoption of ASU 2017-07 and certain pension related transactions such as curtailments, settlements, early retirement or other incentives) may be useful to investors to consider because they represent the cost of post-retirement benefits to plan participants, net of the assumption of returns on the plan's assets and are not indicative of the cash paid for such benefits. We do not believe these earnings (expenses) necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.



Amortization of acquired contract liabilities may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the non-cash earnings on the fair value of below market contracts acquired through acquisitions. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.



Amortization expense and nonrecurring asset impairments (including goodwill, intangible asset impairments, and nonrecurring rotable inventory impairments) may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of tradenames, product rights, licenses, or, in the case of goodwill, other assets that are not individually identified and separately recognized under U.S. GAAP, or, in the case of nonrecurring asset impairments, the impact of unusual and nonrecurring events affecting the estimated recoverability of existing assets. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.



Depreciation may be useful for investors to consider because they generally represent the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.



The amount of interest expense and other we incur may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense and other to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.



Income tax expense may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred income taxes during the period and may reduce the amount of funds otherwise available for use in our business. However, we do not consider the amount of income tax expense to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Management compensates for the above-described limitations of using non-GAAP measures by using a non-GAAP measure only to supplement our GAAP results and to provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

(Continued) FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)

The following table shows our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP reconciled to our net income for the indicated periods (in thousands):





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (Adjusted EBITDAP):

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net loss

$ (9,070)



$ (33,489)



$ (39,421)



$ (309,275)

Add-back:























Income tax expense



1,787





832





3,001





1,685

Interest expense and other, net



34,183





52,506





72,741





87,463

Debt extinguishment loss



—





—





9,689





—

Pension charges



3,968





—





20,046





—

Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



7,660





747





13,629





747

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(1,493)





(17,163)





(2,707)





(28,150)

Depreciation and amortization^



12,945





22,098





28,376





303,082

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

$ 49,980



$ 25,531



$ 105,354



$ 55,552

Non-service defined benefit income (excluding pension charges)



(14,417)





(12,427)





(28,773)





(24,843)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 35,563



$ 13,104



$ 76,581



$ 30,709

Net sales

$ 357,396



$ 481,815



$ 754,042



$ 976,892

Net loss margin



(2.5) %



(7.0) %



(5.2) %



(31.7) % Adjusted EBITDAP margin



10.0 %



2.8 %



10.2 %



3.2 %



























(Continued) FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$ (9,070)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(10,449)



















Income tax expense



1,787



















Interest expense and other, net



34,183



















Operating income (loss)

$ 16,451



$ 38,100



$ 3,605



$ (25,254)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



7,660





—





—





7,660

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(1,493)





(1,493)





—





—

Depreciation and amortization



12,945





8,440





3,414





1,091

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 35,563



$ 45,047



$ 7,019



$ (16,503)

Net sales

$ 357,396



$ 248,781



$ 108,643



$ (28)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



10.0 %



18.2 %



6.5 %

n/a









Six Months Ended September 30, 2021











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$ (39,421)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(8,727)



















Income tax expense



3,001



















Debt extinguishment loss



9,689



















Interest expense and other, net



72,741



















Operating income (loss)

$ 37,283



$ 73,646



$ 14,828



$ (51,191)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



13,629





—





—





13,629

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(2,707)





(2,695)





(12)





—

Depreciation and amortization



28,376





16,944





9,573





1,859

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 76,581



$ 87,895



$ 24,389



$ (35,703)

Net sales

$ 754,042



$ 507,194



$ 246,895



$ (47)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



10.2 %



17.4 %



9.9 %

n/a



























* Operating loss at Corporate includes share-based compensation expense.

(Continued) FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$ (33,489)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(12,427)



















Income tax expense



832



















Interest expense and other, net



52,506



















Operating income (loss)

$ 7,422



$ 29,592



$ (2,512)



$ (19,658)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



747





—





—





747

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(17,163)





(3,544)





(13,619)





—

Depreciation and amortization^



22,098





8,121





13,170





807

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 13,104



$ 34,169



$ (2,961)



$ (18,104)

Net sales

$ 481,815



$ 254,171



$ 228,778



$ (1,134)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



2.8 %



13.6 %



(1.4) %

n/a









Six Months Ended September 30, 2020











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$ (309,275)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(24,843)



















Income tax expense



1,685



















Interest expense and other, net



87,463



















Operating (loss) income

$ (244,970)



$ 55,023



$ (258,632)



$ (41,361)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



747





—





—





747

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(28,150)





(7,263)





(20,887)





—

Depreciation and amortization^



303,082





16,477





284,942





1,663

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest,

Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization,

and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 30,709



$ 64,237



$ 5,423



$ (38,951)

Net sales

$ 976,892



$ 494,058



$ 486,655



$ (3,821)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



3.2 %



13.2 %



1.2 %

n/a

^ includes long-lived asset impairment charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2021

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted income from continuing operations, before income taxes, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs have been provided for consistency and comparability. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share presented in accordance with GAAP. The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations, and income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs.







Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021













Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS









Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (7,283)



$ (9,070)



$ (0.14)









Adjustments:

























Loss on sale of assets and businesses



7,660





7,660





0.12









Restructuring costs



3,897





3,897





0.06









Pension charges



3,923





3,923





0.06









Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$ 8,197



$ 6,410



$ 0.10

















Six Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Fiscal 2022

Guidance





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



EPS







Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (36,420)



$ (39,421)



$ (0.61)



$(0.15) - $0.05

Adjustments:























Loss on sale of assets and businesses



13,629





13,629





0.21





0.21

Restructuring costs



8,382





8,382





0.13





0.13

Pension charges



20,046





20,046





0.31





0.31

Debt extinguishment loss



9,689





9,689





0.15





0.18

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$ 15,326



$ 12,325



$ 0.19



$0.68 - $0.88

























































Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020











Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS







Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (32,657)



$ (33,489)



$ (0.64)







Adjustments:























Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



747





747





0.01







Restructuring costs



13,237





13,237





0.25







Refinancing costs



15,305





15,305





0.29







Adjusted loss from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$ (3,368)



$ (4,200)



$ (0.08)































Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 (1)











Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS







Income from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (307,590)



$ (309,275)



$ (5.95)







Adjustments:























Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



747





747





0.01







Impairment of long-lived assets



252,382





252,382





4.86







Restructuring costs



28,676





28,676





0.55







Refinancing cost



15,305





15,305





0.29







Adjusted loss from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$ (10,480)



$ (12,165)



$ (0.23)







* Differences due to rounding

























(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Six Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating income (loss) - GAAP

$ 16,451



$ 7,422



$ 37,283



$ (244,970)

Adjustments:























Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



7,660





747





13,629





747

Impairment of long-lived assets



—





—





—





252,382

Restructuring costs



3,897





13,237





8,382





28,676

Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP

$ 28,008



$ 21,406



$ 59,294



$ 36,835

Adjusted operating margin



7.8 %



4.4 %



7.9 %



3.8 %

Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Six Months Ended

September 30,



Fiscal 2022

Guidance



2021



2020



2021



2020





Cash used in operating activities

$ (36,012)



$ (42,190)



$ (185,526)



$ (239,723)



$(110,000) -

$(125,000) Less:



























Capital expenditures



(5,369)





(5,081)





(7,481)





(12,804)



~$25,000 Free cash use

$ (41,381)



$ (47,271)



$ (193,007)



$ (252,527)



$(135,000) -

$(150,000)

