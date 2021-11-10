California Tooling and Machining Apprentice Association Names Randall Potter as Chairman

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Tooling and Machinist Apprentice Association (CTMAA), an association of manufacturing industry leaders dedicated to addressing the national gap in machining talent, announced that it has appointed Randy Potter, President and CEO of Unico Mechanical, to serve as Chairman of the Board for the association. Mr. Potter has been a member of CTMAA for five years in a volunteer capacity and as an employer that has graduated more than 25 apprentices. As Chairman, Mr. Potter will be focused on driving progress in several critical areas:

California Tooling & Machining Apprenticeship Association is the primary provider of apprenticeship programs throughout the state of California working closely with colleges and manufacturing industry employers.

Building awareness about the craft apprenticeships and skills gap in US manufacturing and related services.

Training the future generation of machinists.

Expanding the CTMAA's apprenticeship program state-wide in California

Identifying future CTMAA board members from community colleges and employers who can help address these challenges

"I'm honored to serve as a leader and believe the work CTMAA is doing is essential," said Randy Potter. "The machining profession is experiencing an aging workforce of master-level craftsman that work on our nation's most critical public-works infrastructure such as roads, bridges, dams, powerplants, municipal water and wastewater distribution or treatment plants, as well as in shipbuilding, aerospace and defense industries that keep economy moving and protect national security. We would like to invite colleges and machine shops to consider getting involved."

"In his earlier capacity as Vice Chairman, Randy helped CTMAA grow from a northern CA regional player to the primary provider of machinist apprenticeships across California. We are extremely excited to make this announcement," said Dick Herman, CTMAA President.

"Mr. Potter has been a strong voice and recently helped CTMAA chart our mission for the next decade," said outgoing CTMAA Chairman Grant Kerr. "We believe his understanding of the need to train the future generation of machinists and his experience as an employer makes him an ideal fit to serve as Chairman." CTMAA certifies instructors, shop facilities and school curriculum across 14 California counties and 30 schools to enable a myriad of apprenticeship programs that have graduated over 400 journeyperson professionals.

About CTMAA

The Mission of the CTMAA is to assure the skills of California's 1,700+ machine shops are able to compete and to win across a highly competitive global stage. To learn more visit: https://calmachinist.com

