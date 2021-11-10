Jeep® Brand Wins 'Best SUV Lineup' as Part of the 2021 Newsweek Autos Awards All-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Receive Top Honors in Their Respective Categories

Newsweek awarded the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L with the Best Family SUV award for its unique features and attributes particularly appealing to families.

Jeep® brand recognized as having the overall Best SUV Lineup in the industry by Newsweek

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, with its well-appointed interior and innovative technologies, awarded Best Family SUV

2022 Wagoneer, with seating for up to eight passengers and best-in-class towing capability, receives Best Full-Size SUV award

2022 Grand Wagoneer, with its first-class passenger experience, highly advanced technologies and standard premium amenities, takes Best Luxury SUV honors

The Jeep® brand, known for its iconic and legendary 4x4 SUVs for the past 80 years, has been recognized as having the Best SUV Lineup by Newsweek as part of the publication's annual 2021 Auto Awards competition.



Newsweek awarded the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L with the Best Family SUV award. Unique features and attributes particularly appealing to families were specifically considered during vehicle evaluations. Newsweek staff noted that the Grand Cherokee's spacious third-row, innovative infotainment system, next-generation technologies and incredible passenger comfort were significant factors that helped the model earn its award.



"The Jeep Grand Cherokee L does more than expand the Grand Cherokee family," said Eileen Falkenberg-Hull, senior editor of autos for Newsweek. "It elevates the three-row SUV experience, making it possible to transport family members in comfort and style thanks to an outstanding list of standard and available features paired with classic Jeep 4x4 capability."



The all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L continues its legacy as the most awarded SUV ever, now with seating up to seven for the first time ever. The third-row passenger space paired with its ample comfort and convenience appointments gave the Grand Cherokee L the edge in the Newsweek competition. With premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, the state-of-the-art Jeep Grand Cherokee L features more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including advanced driver-assist systems, 360-degree surround view and night vision cameras. Segment-leading, next-generation technologies include 10-inch digital screens, windshield head-up display, rear-seat monitoring camera, an available premium 19-speaker McIntosh audio system and class-leading USB ports to keep the entire family connected.

As a premium extension of the Jeep brand, the iconic 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors, with elegant American style, meticulously crafted finishes and modern-day appointments. The interiors of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are designed to support active customers' lifestyles, with best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume, third-row headroom, and second- and third-row legroom, as well as the most cargo volume behind the third row.



"The Wagoneer brand is back, bringing with it a new way to experience full-size three-row SUVs," Falkenberg-Hull noted. "The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer punch above their price tag weight, delivering the types of features, capability and design that families are seeking. On top of that, both models are incredibly easy to drive."

The technologically advanced Wagoneer, Newsweek's Best Full-Size SUV, and Grand Wagoneer, Newsweek's Best Luxury SUV, offer next-generation innovations, including a rear-seat monitoring camera, windshield head-up display, frameless digital cluster, premium McIntosh audio system, 10.25 front passenger interactive display, Fire TV for Auto and up to 75 inches of total digital screen area.

Wagoneer delivers best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs., allowing for almost any toy to be towed while occupants sit comfortably inside, enjoying gracefully integrated advanced technology and connectivity. The Grand Wagoneer sets the benchmark for luxury with its genuine handcrafted Satin American Walnut wood trim, Palermo leather-trimmed seating with quilting and leather-wrapped instrument panel, consoles and door panels with accent stitching.

All three vehicles are equipped with the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system, Stellantis' most advanced in-car technology with five-times-faster operating speeds, new content and improved customization. The advanced Uconnect 5 system, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, also offers new convenience and connected services, keeping passengers engaged and informed while drivers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

During the evaluation process, vehicle features and specifications accounted for 75% of the judging score. The remaining 25% was based on vehicle drive impressions by Newsweek staff. Vehicle scores were averaged to produce a product line score, which determined the overall winners.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics. In addition to its online and mobile presence, Newsweek publishes English print editions in the United States, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia as well as editions in Japanese, Korean, Polish, Serbian and Spanish.



Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep 4x4 owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



The 2022 Wagoneer, Newsweek’s Best Full-Size SUV, and 2022 Grand Wagoneer, Newsweek’s Best Luxury SUV, offer best-in-class towing, premium craftsmanship, segment-leading technologies and standard premium amenities for a first-class experience.

