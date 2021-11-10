Treating patients from afar to enhance and restore functional abilities and quality of life to those with physical impairments and disabilities.

MoveAI™ Technology by WizeCare Shapes the Future of Physical Rehabilitation Treating patients from afar to enhance and restore functional abilities and quality of life to those with physical impairments and disabilities.

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WizeCare, a health technology company leading the way in the delivery of intelligent, accessible, and exciting physical therapy sessions directly to patients' homes is leveraging the power of AI movement detection, big data analysis, and deep learning to offer more intuitive and engaging rehabilitation experiences tailored to patient needs.

The cloud-based solution consists of an interactive patient application that delivers virtual reality video sessions while using MoveAI™ technology to detect movement and provide real-time feedback with no external sensors or hardware. "Using AI, the notion of in-person, clinic-based treatment can be improved upon with the ability to measure and analyze a range of parameters that physicians and clinical personnel simply cannot achieve outside a specialized movement lab," stated Shai David, CTO and Co-Founder Solution Architect and Algorithm Developer of WizeCare.

This technology replaces the facility movement lab by automating and evaluating patients' movement patterns to reveal their core deficits. It then analyzes the collected data to offer the highest potential intervention for orthopedic, neurological, cardiology, and movement disorders.

The five parameters that drive the success of the technology include range of motion, speed, jerk, symmetric view of performance, and exercise accuracy per repetition.

"As a former physical therapist for more than 15 years, patients have regarded face-to-face rehabilitation sessions as cumbersome, impersonal, and challenging. Using this technology, feedback and knowledge are shared in real time about patients' individual performance,'' stated Roy Shteren, CEO of WizeCare.

The AI technology guides patients to execute exercises accurately and with reassurance regarding exact movements and related goals.

About WizeCare:

WizeCare is a team built of healthcare specialists, innovative clinicians, business analysts, and technology experts to deliver the world the leading platform that is changing the way physical therapy and rehabilitation is delivered and utilized. Since it's launch as a company in 2012, they've grown from an innovative clinic to a digital health startup, aiming to disrupt home physical therapy care, delivering value-based healthcare, and providing customers the knowledge and technology found to be cost effective. Since the discovery that better patient compliance resulted from personalized videos, WizeCare increased the platform to now include a combination of remote care, patient management, monitoring, AI analysis and communication capabilities. To learn more, visit WizeCare.com.

