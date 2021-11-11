Embedded Analytics leader receives top ranking in embedded BI and leading positions in flexibility, sales experience, ease of use and more

Logi Analytics Named Leader in BARC BI & Analytics Survey 22 Across Several Categories for Fifth Consecutive Year

Logi Analytics Named Leader in BARC BI & Analytics Survey 22 Across Several Categories for Fifth Consecutive Year Embedded Analytics leader receives top ranking in embedded BI and leading positions in flexibility, sales experience, ease of use and more

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logi Analytics , an insightsoftware company and the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software teams, earned the number one ranking and twelve leading positions in the latest edition of the BI & Analytics Survey 22 conducted by BARC (Business Application Research Center). The survey assessed 30 products (or group of products) in detail.

https://www.logianalytics.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Logi Analytics)

"The survey results once again show that for real-world users, Logi Analytics and the embedded analytics industry is delivering immense value and can positively impact their organization," said Charles Caldwell, VP of product management at Logi Analytics. "End-users want an analytics experience within their existing applications where they can gain insights to make real-time decisions. Logi Analytics' solutions allow end-users to personalize their analytics and produce comprehensive reports beyond traditional BI tools."

When asked about the main reasons why teams chose to buy Logi Analytics, 88% of those surveyed rated the platform's functionality for creating dashboards as excellent or good. Additionally, 84% of respondents rated Logi Analytics' vendor support as excellent or good. These rankings were well above average.

For the Embedded BI KPI, Logi Analytics received a perfect 10/10 score for its ability to build interactive web applications and pixel-perfect reports for operational report scenarios. This KPI is based on the portion of survey respondents that use embedded analytics. 57% of respondents this year have used the product in embedded BI scenarios while a further 20% plan to do so in the future.

"Logi is meeting our BI needs for our customers and their data," said a CIO/Head of IT at an agriculture company.

Logi Analytics also took home twelve leading positions in the survey.

For the Embedded Analytics-Focused Products peer group, Logi Analytics is the leader in flexibility, sales experience, competitive win rate and competitiveness.

For the Business Software Generalists peer group, Logi Analytics is the leader in vendor support, distribution of reports, ease of use, sales experience, operational BI and competitive win rate.

For the Dashboarding-Focused Products peer group, Logi Analytics is the leader in flexibility and competitive win rate.

The BI & Analytics Survey Analytics Survey 22 is based on findings from the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence end-users, conducted from March to June 2021. In total, 2,478 business intelligence and analytics end-users took the survey with 1,877 answering a series of detailed questions about their use of a named product.

The top rankings come on the heels of insightsoftware's acquisition of Exago , a recent step forward in Logi Analytics' goal of empowering software teams to deliver compelling self-service analytics to their users.

To learn more about Logi Analytics, visit www.logianalytics.com .

About Logi Analytics

Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware company, empowers the world's software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions, along with a group of dedicated people invested in your success. Logi leverages your existing tech stack, so you can quickly build, manage, and deploy your application. And because Logi supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own. Over 2,200 application teams have trusted Logi to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics was recently awarded the 2020 "Best Business Intelligence Solution" Proddy award by Product School, in addition to being named a leader in Business Application Research Center's (BARC) BI & Analytics Survey 21 across several categories, including Operational BI, Embedded BI, and Cloud BI.

Logi Analytics is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, Ukraine, and China. Learn more about what's possible with Logi at LogiAnalytics.com .

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real-time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Over 28,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com .



Contact:



Alyssa Rinehart

BLASTmedia for Logi Analytics

logi@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 ext. 122

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Logi Analytics