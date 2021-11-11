SKYWORTH's Flagship W82 TV Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in "Gaming" and "Video Displays"

SKYWORTH W82 is the world's first mass-produced transformable OLED TV

The award recognizes the company's commitment to bringing people closer to reality with advanced TV technologies

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH, a leading global television brand, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the SKYWORTH W82 across two product categories, "Gaming" and "Video Displays". The awards are testament to SKYWORTH's commitment to "Lead the Future," continuously innovating in the TV industry to deliver immersive home entertainment experiences that bring people around the world closer to reality.

SKYWORTH W82

With a record high number of more than 1,800 submissions this year, the CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering across 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Cutting through intense competition, the SKYWORTH W82 is the world's first mass-produced transformable OLED TV. Thanks to SKYWORTH's proprietary OLED Basic Module (OBM) Transform Technology, the SKYWORTH W82 allows users to adjust the 4K 120Hz OLED screen from flat to curved with a curvature up to 1000R with a click of the remote, making it perfect for home entertainment, whether consumers want to watch movies or play games. Supported by Dolby Vision, HDR10, SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE (4K Version) and SKYWORTH AUDIO DRUM, the 65-inch TV delivers a superior and immersive audio-visual experience.

Tony Wang, Chairman of SKYWORTH TV, said: "We are honored to be acknowledged as one of the best in two competitive product categories in the CES 2022 Innovation Awards. We are extremely proud of the SKYWORTH W82 and our product design and engineering teams for their explorative spirit, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence to create this technologically advanced product. We will continue to be a driving force for innovation in the TV industry."

During CES 2022 from January 5-8, 2022, SKYWORTH will be showcasing the award-winning SKYWORTH W82 at an offsite product showcase at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino and the official CES Innovation Awards Showcase at Booth #52952, Halls A-C, The Venetian Expo.

Information about the SKYWORTH W82 can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

About SKYWORTH TV

SKYWORTH TV is a leading global television manufacturer and a pioneer in big-screen Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT). Founded in 1988, SKYWORTH TV has more than 30 years of experience providing advanced home entertainment solutions and is one of the top three global providers of Android TVs. Under its brand proposition "Lead the future", SKYWORTH TV continues to invest heavily in R&D and innovative technology solutions and is dedicated to leading the transformation of the TV industry to revolutionize smart home experiences. SKYWORTH TV has five renowned TV series (WSQGA) to delight all consumer groups and its proprietary Swaiot™ technology seamlessly connects with the entire ecosystem of AIoT and compatible IoT devices, enabling users to view, control, and manage all their smart home devices from their TV. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyworth.net/global

