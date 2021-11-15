Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates Third Annual BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxina) Day

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let the countdown begin.

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is celebrating their biggest event of the year with consumers all over the United States. The third annual BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is Wednesday, November 17, 2021. This annual holiday was the busiest day for BOTOX® Cosmetic treatments last year, according to Allē, Allergan Aesthetics' Consumer Loyalty Program.1 This year, Allergan Aesthetics is aiming to celebrate the number one selling treatment of its kind2 with even more participants.

For BOTOX® Cosmetic Day 2021, the brand is sharing two different offers, fueled by Allē. The first offer is a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) gift card while supplies last. For every $50 gift card purchased on November 17, consumers will get an additional $50 gift card to use for themselves or gift to others. And what is even better than one deal? TWO! The brand is celebrating for the full week by offering Allē members double points on BOTOX® Cosmetic treatments received from November 15th to November 21st. Points earned can be used toward future treatments. Be sure to check out https://alle.com/botoxcosmeticday for the terms and conditions of both offers.

"We look forward to BOTOX® Cosmetic Day each year. It's our chance to celebrate with the customers and consumers who have shaped the aesthetic industry," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Now in its third year, I'm looking forward to seeing BOTOX® Cosmetic Day serve as a catalyst, encouraging people across the country to do something for themselves."

"Allē is an integral part of BOTOX® Cosmetic Day and of the aesthetics experience for millions of consumers," said Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President, Global Digital and Consumer Marketing. "It's more than just a loyalty program. Allē provides an in-depth education on aesthetics, personalized access to promotions, and connectivity to providers."

Only new or existing members of Allē can participate in the exclusive BOGO gift card and Double Points offerings tied to BOTOX® Cosmetic Day. The BOGO gift card offer will become available on November 17 at 9 am Pacific Time at https://alle.com/botoxcosmeticday. It is recommended that consumers new to Alle sign up for the loyalty program in advance.

"Since starting my practice, I have relied on BOTOX® Cosmetic. I trust it to deliver subtle and predictable results for my patients," said Dr. Robert Anolik, Board Certified Dermatologist. "The response for BOTOX® Cosmetic Day and the enthusiasm for treatment that I see in my practice has only strengthened with the holiday and launch of the 'See Yourself' campaign. My patients appreciate that the campaign dives into the stories of real BOTOX® Cosmetic patients – people with varying backgrounds and lifestyles from across the country. It has helped to create a supportive, open, and inclusive space for patients in my practice to proudly choose aesthetic treatments for themselves."

"Each year, my patients look forward to joining in on the celebration and sharing the special offer with a friend or family member because BOTOX® Cosmetic is a treatment that they trust," said Nancy Pellegrino, Nurse Practitioner. "Being Allē members helps my patients to make the most out of their treatments, earning points and access to exclusive offers, driving excitement all year."

BOTOX® Cosmetic is the first and only neurotoxin FDA-approved to temporarily improve the appearance of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and glabellar lines in adults, and physicians have relied on it for more than 19 years.3,4 Recognized by National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry™, BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is held annually on the third Wednesday in November.

Visit https://alle.com/botoxcosmeticday for more information and to purchase a gift card. Limited time offer. Terms and conditions apply.

BOTOX® Cosmetic Important Information

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Their aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Their goal is to consistently provide customers worldwide with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

References:

