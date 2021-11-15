JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa Unveils New Family Suites With Lofted Beds and Kid-Friendly Elements Designed to Create Family Moments Luxury Resort Within the Gates of Walt Disney World Introduces New Room Type with Sleep and Well-being Amenities for the Entire Family

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa today introduces its new collection of Family Suites, four suites specially created to encourage moments of family togetherness and connection. When the day is over, the Family Suites offer exclusive amenities to promote a healthier, more restful sleep for all. A part of JW Marriott's Family by JW programming, each suite will boast two separate rooms with kid-approved loft beds, whimsical design elements and interactive surprises.

Family suite, kids bedroom

Designed by Bilkey Llinas Design, the Family Suites sleep up to nine and feature two bedrooms, one with a queen bed and full-sized, lofted bunk beds and one with a king bed with a pull-out twin sofa sleeper. The suites also include two bathrooms with tubs and separate showers as well as a living area with a guest bathroom and additional sofa bed. First-of-their-kinds for JW Marriott, the suites showcase kid-friendly elements like chalkboard walls to express creativity, a play table with a giraffe lamp and just-the-right-size blue and orange stools, as well as the perfect book nook: a cozy, circular built-in seating area with an inviting, curved orange cushion. The connecting room layout gives adults their own retreat, one still close enough to ensure quality time with little ones. Like all Family by JW offerings, the Family Suites are inspired by J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, the namesake of the JW Marriott brand, who always made time for creating lasting memories with family and friends.

"We have received requests for larger, family-style rooms at JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek due to our location within the gates of Walt Disney World, our kid-friendly amenities and the ongoing trend of multigenerational travel," said Sam Basu, General Manager of JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa. "The Family Suites help fulfill this need and encourage families to spend quality time together during their stay. Along with a curated, in-room 'Sleepy Snack' menu prepared by our chef, these rooms promote quality rest so everyone can be recharged for another day in the Orlando sun."

From Playtime to Bedtime, Family Suite Well-being Amenities

Even after a long day at a theme park, the excitement of a vacation makes it hard for little ones to settle their minds. To make nap and bedtime easier, the resort's newly appointed Executive Chef Melissa Sallman has created an exclusive "Sleepy Snack" in-room dining menu to inspire sweet dreams. With healthy options for the entire family, the menu includes a berry yogurt smoothie and crackers & cheese for kids, as well as tropical fruit skewers, rosemary & sea salt roasted cashews and herbal hot tea for adults—all ingredients recommended by the Sleep Foundation to promote relaxation and a better sleep.

In addition, to encourage little ones to fall and stay asleep, JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek has collaborated with Skip Hop, an innovative brand with grow-with-baby designs and must-haves that make life with little ones easier (and more fun!) for everyone. In each suite, guests will find a Skip Hop Moonlight & Melodies Nightlight Soother Owl to lull children to dream.

"The Family Suites at JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek are a first for JW Marriott and a reflection of the way families want to travel together today," said Bruce Rohr, vice president and global brand leader of JW Marriott. "The new suites speak to the importance our brand places on family togetherness through Family by JW as well as our commitment to well-being, and will allow families to create and cherish memories with us."

Booking is now open for the Family Suites and rates start at $999.

About JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek is luxury with a purpose, paired with inspiring architecture, contemporary design and associates who warmly welcome you and anticipate your needs. It's a chance to connect with nature and find amenities and activities that nurture the soul. It is both approachable and authentic. An elevated experience that's equally uplifting. A location that engages the Walt Disney World action, with pathways to harness your inner energy, find greater clarity and create mindful moments that make you feel whole. Learn more at jwmarriottorlandobonnetcreek.com.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott is a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 30 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

