RocketStar Announces a SBIR Contract Win to Develop New Plasma Thruster for the Military Leader in space propulsion to work with a partnering company to support the exploration and development of a new type of fusion thruster for the Air Force

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketStar , an industry leader transforming access to space with fully reusable rockets, today announced that the company has been selected by the U.S Air Force to participate in a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to develop a novel plasma thruster designed to greatly enhance space propulsion capabilities using fusion.

RocketStar submitted its proposal to the SBIR program in order to find a solution to some of the most prominent issues small satellites currently face in today's growing space economy, including weight and refueling problems. The proposed Boron-enhanced plasma thruster can be scaled to any size payload for satellite and other Earth orbiting spacecrafts, and can significantly reduce transit time for space vehicles while also reducing the amount of fuel necessary to do so.

"It is an honor to be selected by the Air Force for this award and to see our rocket propulsion expertise being recognized," said Chris Craddock, CEO of RocketStar. "We are eager to get our hyper-efficient fusion thruster development underway and further solidify RocketStar's viability as a major player in the space industry."

Out of 4,000 total applicants, RocketStar was one of 250 companies that were selected for the SBIR program. Phase one of the program will begin this year and will involve engaging with end users and identifying potential customers for the proposed novel plasma thruster solution.

About RocketStar

RocketStar is transforming access to space through the creation and launch of fully reusable single-stage-to-orbit launch vehicles that will offer a whole new level of accessibility, affordability and reliability for the future of space travel. RocketStar's revolutionary patent-pending Aerospike Engine can get customers' satellites into low earth orbit with a single stage rocket that affords a minimal turnaround time to next launch.

