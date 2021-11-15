SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amplify Energy Corp. - AMPY

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amplify Energy Corp. ("Amplify" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Amplify and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 4, 2021, Amplify issued a press release announcing a large oil spill in Southern California. Specifically, the press release stated that "on Saturday, October 2, 2021, Beta Offshore (a subsidiary of Amplify Energy) first observed and notified the US Coast Guard of an oil sheen approximately four (4) miles off the coast in Southern California and initiated its Oil Spill Prevention and Response Plan. The Company has sent a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to investigate and attempt to confirm source of the release. As a precautionary measure, all of the Company's production and pipeline operations at the Beta Field have been shut down." On this news, Amplify's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 4, 2021.

