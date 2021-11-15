SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates COR, MCFE, DSPG, CXP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to American Tower Corporation for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreSite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an investor group led by Advent International Corporation, Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (collectively, "the Investor Group"). Under the terms of the merger, the Investor Group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26.00 per share in cash. If you are a McAfee shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a DSP Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC for $19.30 per share in cash. If you are a Columbia Property shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

