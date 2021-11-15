Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Clinical and Business Update - Initiated pivotal Phase 2 portion of SNDX-5613 AUGMENT-101 trial in patients with NPM1 and MLLr acute leukemias -

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company provided a clinical and business update.

"We are thrilled to announce that the pivotal Phase 2 portion of AUGMENT-101, examining SNDX-5613 across three distinct patient populations, is open and enrolling following a productive meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)," said Briggs W. Morrison, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syndax. "Supported by a growing body of data, we firmly believe that SNDX-5613 is ideally positioned to be first to market and serve as a meaningful intervention for patients with mutant nucleophosmin (NPM1c) and mixed lineage leukemia rearranged (MLLr) acute leukemias who are deeply in need of effective therapies. We look forward to presenting updated data from the Phase 1 portion of the AUGMENT-101 trial, including updated durability of CR/CRh responses, during an oral session at the upcoming 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting."

"We were also pleased to recently announce our partnership with Incyte for the development and commercialization of axatilimab. This agreement represents a key step forward in our strategy to expand and maximize the program across multiple lines of treatment in chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) as well as additional fibrotic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), where the monocyte-macrophage lineage plays a vital role. As we continue to execute on advancing the program, we look forward to sharing updated data from our Phase 1/2 trial of axatilimab in cGVHD during an oral session at the ASH Annual Meeting next month."

Recent Pipeline Progress and Anticipated Milestones

SNDX-5613

The Phase 2 portion of AUGMENT-101 is currently enrolling patients with NPM1c mutant and MLLr relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute leukemias. A total of 64 adult and up to 10 pediatric patients will be enrolled across each of the following three distinct trial populations: patients with NPM1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML), patients with MLLr AML, and patients with MLLr acute lymphocytic leukemia. Discussions with the FDA have confirmed that AUGMENT-101 may potentially serve as the basis for regulatory filings in each of the three distinct trials. The primary endpoint for each of the three trials will be efficacy as measured by complete remission rate (complete response [CR] + CR with partial hematologic recovery rate [CRh]), with key secondary endpoints including duration of response and overall survival.

November 2021 , the Company December 11-14, 2021 . Data included in the In, the Company announced that updated data from the Phase 1 portion of the ongoing AUGMENT-101 trial will be featured during an oral session at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting being held. Data included in the abstract demonstrated robust clinical activity with durable responses and no discontinuations due to treatment-related adverse events. The oral presentation will include updated Phase 1 data from additional patients as of a more recent cutoff date, as well as further details on durability and CR/CRh rate by mutational status.



In August 2021 , the Company announced plans to initiate two additional trials to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary anti-leukemic efficacy of SNDX-5613 in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine as part of the The Company today announced plans to initiate a new trial to assess the anti-leukemic efficacy of SNDX-5613 in NPM1 or MLLr patients with measurable residual disease (MRD) progression following initial treatment. The trial will be conducted as part of the Australian Leukemia and Lymphoma Group (ALLG) INTERCEPT Master Clinical Trial, a collaborative clinical trial investigating novel therapies to target early relapse and clonal evolution as pre-emptive therapy in AML. SNDX-5613 is the first menin inhibitor to be included in the INTERCEPT AML Master Clinical Trial. The Company expects ALLG to initiate the trial in the first half of 2022.In, the Company announced plans to initiate two additional trials to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary anti-leukemic efficacy of SNDX-5613 in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine as part of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Beat® AML Master Clinical Trial , and in combination with chemotherapy in patients with R/R NPM1 or MLLr acute leukemias in the AUGMENT-102 trial. The Company expects both trials to initiate in the first half of 2022.

Axatilimab

November 2021 , the Company

November 2021 , the Company announced that updated data from its Phase 1/2 trial of axatilimab in patients with cGVHD will be featured during an oral session at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting. Data included in the abstract demonstrated broad efficacy and tolerability for axatilimab in patients with relapsed or refractory cGVHD. The oral presentation will include additional follow up on all patients enrolled.

Enrollment is ongoing in the Company's global pivotal Phase 2 AGAVE-201 trial of axatilimab in patients with cGVHD, with topline data expected in 2023. The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of three doses and schedules of axatilimab. The primary endpoint will assess objective response rate based on the 2014 NIH consensus criteria for cGVHD, with key secondary endpoints including duration of response and improvement in modified Lee Symptom Scale score.

September 2021 , Syndax and Incyte In, Syndax and Incyte announced that they entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize axatilimab. Syndax and Incyte are seeking to develop axatilimab as a backbone therapy for patients with cGVHD as well as in additional immune-mediated diseases where CSF-1R-dependent monocytes and macrophages are believed to contribute to organ fibrosis. In addition to the ongoing global pivotal Phase 2 AGAVE-201 trial of axatilimab monotherapy in patients with cGVHD, the companies also plan to initiate additional trials of axatilimab in patients with cGVHD in 2022, including a Phase 2 trial in combination with a JAK inhibitor in patients with steroid-refractory cGVHD. Beyond cGVHD, Syndax plans to commence a Phase 2 proof of concept trial of axatilimab mid next year in patients with IPF, a serious, life-limiting orphan disease for which axatilimab may represent a much-needed treatment option with a novel mechanism of action.

Corporate Updates

September 2021 , Syndax Martin H. Huber , M.D. Dr. Huber has over 20 years of academic, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical drug development experience, currently serving as the President of Research and Development (R&D) and Chief Medical Officer of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. In, Syndax announced the expansion of its Board of Directors to nine members with the appointment of, M.D. Dr. Huber has over 20 years of academic, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical drug development experience, currently serving as the President of Research and Development (R&D) and Chief Medical Officer of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

As of September 30, 2021, Syndax had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $229.7 million and 52.2 million shares and share equivalents issued and outstanding. This includes 3.3 million pre-funded warrants.

Third quarter 2021 R&D expenses increased to $25.6 million from $14.4 million for the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increased clinical trial activities and CMC activities for both SNDX-5613 and axatilimab.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter 2021 increased to $6.8 million from $5.8 million for the prior year period. The increase is primarily due to increased professional fees.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Syndax reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $20.6 million or $0.40 per share compared to $20.4 million or $0.46 per share for the prior year period.

Financial Update and Guidance

For the full year of 2021, R&D expenses are expected to be $90 to $100 million, and total operating expenses are expected to be $110 to $120 million.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (unaudited) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















September 30,

December 31, (In thousands) 2021

2020 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 229,714

$ 293,065 Total assets $ 239,503

$ 300,613 Total liabilities $ 40,499

$ 48,425 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 199,004

$ 252,188











Common stock outstanding 48,850,539

47,881,223 Common stock and common stock equivalents* 59,631,478

57,836,910











*Common stock and common stock equivalents:







Common stock 48,850,539

47,881,223

Common stock warrants (pre-funded) 3,307,952

3,557,952



Common stock and pre-funded stock warrants 52,158,491

51,439,175

Options to purchase common stock 7,340,654

6,379,235

Restricted Stock Units 132,333

18,500



Total common stock and common stock equivalents 59,631,478

57,836,910

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (unaudited) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 License fee revenue $ 12,375

$ 379

$ 13,133

$ 1,138 Operating expenses:















Research and development 25,606

14,408

64,348

34,913

General and administrative 6,801

5,824

18,314

17,787 Total operating expenses 32,407

20,232

82,662

52,700 Loss from operations (20,032)

(19,853)

(69,529)

(51,562) Other (expense) income, net (607)

(584)

(1,743)

(1,173) Net loss $ (20,639)

$ (20,437)

$ (71,272)

$ (52,735)

















Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (20,639)

$ (20,437)

$ (71,272)

$ (56,641)

















Net loss per share attributable to common















stockholders--basic and diluted $ (0.40)

$ (0.46)

$ (1.38)

$ (1.43)

















Weighted-average number of common stock















used to compute net loss per share attributable















to common stockholders--basic and diluted 51,962,320

44,156,808

51,690,173

39,714,490

