KFC Says Ditch Long Drive-Thru Lines; Introduces New Quick Pick-Up Ordering

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive-thru wait times are at an all-time industry high— increasing by nearly a minute across the industry since 2019. To keep busy fried chicken lovers on schedule without keeping them from what they crave, Kentucky Fried Chicken is introducing Quick Pick-Up, the fastest way to get its world-famous fried chicken without waiting in line.

KFC’s new Quick Pick-Up service is available at participating locations nationwide now.

According to SeeLevel HX's annual Drive-Thru Study, drive-thru guests often have to wait in lines on average for six minutes and 22 seconds from the time they enter the line to when they drive off with their food. With KFC's Quick Pick-Up, you can order ahead, park in a dedicated parking spot, grab your hot order and go—saving you and your busy family some serious time!

We all know the story. It's 4:30 p.m., and the conversation starts, "what's for dinner?" You try to pick up something quick, and the drive-thru line is wrapped around the building. You try the next closest option, and the line is equally as long. What should do you do next time? KFC Quick Pick-Up.

"Quick Pick-Up is changing the game by making fast food even more convenient and easy for busy customers," said Kevin Hochman, president, KFC U.S. "Santa may not be able to give you the gift of time this holiday season, but KFC can."

Now available at participating U.S. locations, guests can revel in the joys of Quick Pick-Up by placing their order and skipping the wait, freeing them up to actually enjoy more of the holidays with friends and family members.*

To avoid waiting in KFC's line:

Place an order for Quick Pick-Up on the KFC app or KFC.com

Head to your local KFC restaurant

Park in a dedicated VIP parking spot, and

Go inside where their order will be hot, ready, and waiting on KFC's new Quick Pick-Up shelf

Over the course of their lifetimes, Americans spend a collective total of 37 billion hours in linei. With KFC Quick Pick-Up, you can make at least one line (waiting for fried chicken that is) a thing of the past.

Give Quick Pick-Up a try on KFC.com or the KFC app. And for a limited time, now through December 27, get access to these limited offers on KFC.com and the KFC app:

Get a free large order of our Secret Recipe Fries with a $5 purchase placed through the KFC app or KFC.com.**

Feed the family with an eight-piece chicken and eight-piece tenders Fill Up, which includes eight pieces of KFC's Original Recipe or Extra Crispy™ fried chicken and eight Extra Crispy Chicken Tenders, a large coleslaw, four biscuits, and two large mashed potatoes and gravy.***

To introduce Quick Pick-Up, KFC has created a holiday-focused advertising campaign featuring frazzled families whose sanity is saved when they realize the convenience and speed of KFC's new Quick Pick-Up service. Included in these campaign spots is a Quick Pick-Up-inspired jingle that reminds hungry fried chicken lovers about all the joyous activities they'll have time to experience when bypassing the line at KFC by using Quick Pick-Up.

*Quick Pick-up participation and lobby hours may vary.

** Offer valid with $5+ purchase (before taxes, tips & fees) only on the KFC app or kfc.com at participating KFC locations, while supplies last. Prices may vary. Must add eligible item to cart before completing order. Limit one per order. No cash value. Non-transferable.

***Prices and participation may vary.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings®, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM ). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/kfc ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/kfc ) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/KFC).

