Preliminary Program Now Available for ISHLT's 2022 Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) will host its 42nd Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions on 27-30 April, 2022 in Boston, MA USA. An additional virtual component will be available for long-distance participation.

International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (PRNewsfoto/The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation)

ISHLT2022 to be held in Boston ; will feature virtual attendance options for the heart and lung failure community.

The preliminary program for the meeting is now available to browse at ishlt.org/ishlt2022, and currently features three plenary sessions, 18 sunrise symposia, and 35 invited symposia sessions on topics spanning the breadth of clinical practice and research concerning heart and lung transplantation, advanced heart and lung disease, mechanical circulatory support, and pulmonary vascular disease.

"On behalf of the 2022 ISHLT Annual Meeting Program Planning Committee, I am excited to present the preliminary program for our annual meeting," says Laurie Snyder, MD, Chair of the 2022 ISHLT Program Planning Committee. "The 2022 plenary sessions and symposia reflect the diversity of our society and shared interest in improving the care of patients with advanced heart and lung disease and transplant."

View the program by core therapy or primary audience, and drill down to view individual presentations and invited speakers for each symposium.

"The planning committee has developed both discipline specific symposia tailored to professional communities as well as multi-disciplinary symposia that will appeal across disciplines," says Snyder. "This year's meeting in Boston will be the first chance to gather in person since 2019 and I look forward to seeing many of my colleagues in person and virtually."

The preliminary program can be viewed at ishlt.org, and registration for the Annual Meeting will open in January.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation