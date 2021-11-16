Weatherford Awarded Over $1 Billion in Downhole Completion and Liner Hanger Contracts by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced that it was awarded two five-year contracts with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ("ADNOC") with a combined value of more than USD 1 billion for downhole completions equipment and liner hanger systems.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These drilling-related awards demonstrate our differentiated ability and commitment to support ADNOC in achieving its 2030 goal of expanding production capacity to 5mmbpd. Our field-proven portfolio and capabilities in well construction will enable ADNOC to minimize costs, reduce risks, and optimize production. The Downhole Completions contract is amongst the world's largest in this category and we are proud to participate in it. Our UAE manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi will produce the majority of products delivered in both contracts and further demonstrate our commitment to the UAE In-Country Value (ICV) program while also delivering global competitiveness."

