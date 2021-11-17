AdQuick.com Releases Free, Interactive Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Toolkit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com , the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced it's releasing a collection of free, OOH media planning tools to help marketers tackle the once-esoteric world of OOH media with confidence. Not only does the Marketer's Toolkit offer market-specific OOH cost and ad unit availability data, which is often hard to find elsewhere, it also features rich planning tools to help organizations choose the right markets, determine appropriate budget levels, ideate effective creative executions, and more. Marketers can gain instant access to the entire toolkit by simply creating a free account.

AdQuick Logo (PRNewsfoto/AdQuick.com)

"AdQuick's mission is to empower everyone to put their message into the world by removing the many barriers that exist within out-of-home advertising," said Matthew O'Connor, chief executive officer of AdQuick. "We've heard from customers that they want fast and flexible solutions for their marketing planning. Historically, OOH market information has been disparate, fragmented, and managed almost entirely offline, so marketers cannot quickly understand the OOH ad opportunities available within their target markets. By providing marketers with the data they need within a convenient, interactive toolkit, AdQuick hopes to make OOH more accessible and ultimately entice more advertisers to consider this valuable medium. AdQuick's Marketer's Toolkit is a step toward having the entire OOH ecosystem available right on your browser."

The toolkit includes the following:

Market Explorer Tool - With the Market Explorer tool, marketers can research the OOH landscape within target markets, view market-specific cost data (e.g. average price, lowest price, and median CPM), and browse available ad units all within an interactive map. They can also view photos of the ad units, and filter by media type and screen type, making the process of finding the ideal ad unit smoother and faster than ever.

Look-alike Markets Tool - The Look-alike Markets tool helps users uncover new markets in order to scale media buys without sacrificing effectiveness, save money, and boost performance. For example, marketers can seek out new areas that are similar to their best-performing zip codes to scale with confidence, or find similar small to mid-sized "deal markets" to lower their overall effective CPMs.

OOH Resource Library - Catering to marketers that are new to out-of-home advertising, the Resource Library aggregates educational ebooks, guides, and articles providing actionable guidance, straightforward insights, and AdQuick's top tips for planning, executing, and measuring effective OOH campaigns.

OOH Budget Estimator - The Budget Estimator tool helps marketers understand their ideal OOH investment level, based on their goals, industry, and the activity of key competitors. Users can input their target geography, campaign duration, and industry vertical and receive budget recommendations at varying levels of market penetration.

In addition, AdQuick is currently developing additional tools that will be released in the near future. These include:

OOH Creative Library - The Creative Library will help marketers ideate and develop their own OOH ad messaging and designs, by providing a filterable repository of exceptional OOH ad creative spanning every format and key vertical.

Campaign Timing Tool - The Campaign Timing Tool will provide users with a concise summary of the steps for launching a specific OOH campaign, including a detailed timeline outlining key development milestones. Alternative options that can be executed within a shorter timeline will also be presented, to help marketers plan for a variety of possible scenarios.

Billboard Mockup Tool - The Billboard Mockup Tool will help marketers visualize and optimize their OOH creative before they move to production. Users will be able to upload an image or design mock and immediately see what it would look like on a billboard (or in another OOH ad format).

To create a free account and gain instant access to the full Marketer's Toolkit, please visit https://www.adquick.com/toolkit . Or, to learn more about unleashing the power of OOH advertising, schedule a demo at www.adquick.com .

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1100 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 13 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact

Kristin Hege

kristin@conveycommsagency.com

480.540.6496

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdQuick