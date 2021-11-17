Aura Survey: Many Americans are prioritizing streaming access over security

Around one-third of adults (32%) say they continue to access partner or friend's streaming services after the relationship ends

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new data released today by Aura, a leading provider of all-in-one digital security for consumers, one in 10 Americans would prolong a relationship with a friend or partner to maintain access to their streaming account. Moreover, 68% of Americans admitted to using the same password on multiple accounts and 64% only change their passwords if they have to, leaving them vulnerable to cybercrime. Aura recently commissioned a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll of over 2,000 U.S. adults, measuring their perspectives on password sharing.

"It's no secret that password-sharing is a way for consumers to get around the cost of paying for multiple services," said Hari Ravichandran, founder & CEO of Aura. "What consumers aren't considering is that these behaviors make them vulnerable to digital crime when people outside your household - even ones you trust - have your passwords on their devices."

Sharing passwords to any online account can put you at risk for digital crime. Even so, 53% of Americans who have streaming services admit they share login information with people outside of their immediate household spreading, on average, to 3.5 other people. But, what happens when a relationship goes south?

About one-third of adults (32%) say access to streaming services occasionally persists, even after a friendship or relationship is over. 11% have let a former partner or friend use their streaming service and 12% have had to explicitly ask a former partner or friend to stop using their streaming account after the relationship ended.

Aura also found there are a good number of risky behaviors Americans engage in when it comes to their passwords -- 64% of U.S. adults admit they only change their passwords if they have to. In addition, Americans admitted they:

Don't use a password manager app or service (64%)

Use the same password for all or most of their online accounts (38%)

Use the same password across personal and work accounts (41%)

Share their frequently used passwords with someone outside their household (19%)

Don't understand what it would mean if their data were leaked as part of a breach (38%)

There are multiple ways to prevent fraud, identity theft and cybercrime. Unfortunately, sharing your password with anyone outside your household puts you at risk of all three. Key ways to protect yourself include:

Use a password manager to ensure you can remember and safely store your login information

Don't overshare on social media as it could give bad actors the ability to crack your passwords or answer security questions on your behalf

Use two-factor authentication whenever possible

Be smart about your passwords and make sure they're as complex as possible

If you suspect you've been breached or your passwords were leaked, change them immediately

Survey Method: The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Aura from Aug. 13-17, 2021 among 2,050 adults ages 18 and older. Results were weighted where necessary to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population. For complete survey methodologies, please contact media@aura.com .

About Aura

Aura is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone. We believe that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their identity, online accounts and devices will remain safe, private and protected, no matter where they go. With an easy to use, integrated suite of services trusted by more than one million customers, Aura makes all-in-one digital security accessible to all. Visit www.aura.com.

