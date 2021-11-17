Barracuda Delivers Strong Growth And Innovation In MSP Security Solutions Leader in empowering managed service providers to become security-centric businesses

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Barracuda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Barracuda Networks, Inc.)

Highlights:

Barracuda's MSP division saw strong sales performance through Q2 FY2022, driven by key product advancements including Zero Trust Network Access with Barracuda CloudGen Access, integrations with Barracuda RMM, and the acquisition of SKOUT Cybersecurity.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) for Barracuda MSP's security solutions grew 37% year-over-year, as of September 30, 2021 .

Through a new integration, Barracuda SKOUT Managed XDR now gives MSPs the ability to monitor data from Google Workspace instances to detect potentially suspicious events.

Barracuda expands international presence, bringing Barracuda SKOUT Managed XDR to MSP partners in Australia and New Zealand .

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced several key product milestones and sales growth achievements for its MSP business, which was accelerated by the increasing number of MSPs adding security to their services portfolio.

Driven by the acquisition of SKOUT Cybersecurity for extended detection and response (XDR), new integrations for Barracuda RMM, and the introduction of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities for managed service providers (MSPs) through Barracuda CloudGen Access, annual recurring revenue for Barracuda MSP grew 70% year-over-year at the end of Q2 FY2022.

"With today's increasingly sophisticated threats, MSPs must ensure they deliver security-centric services while managing their customers' end users, networks, applications, and the data they are accessing," said Hatem Naguib, President & CEO, Barracuda. "We are committed to delivering best-in-class security solutions and services that empower our MSP partners to protect their customers from the ever-evolving cybersecurity threat landscape."

Recent MSP Business Highlights:

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) for Barracuda MSP's security solutions grew 37% year-over-year as of September 30, 2021 .

ARR for Barracuda MSP's email security solutions grew 73% year-over-year as of September 30, 2021 .

Recent MSP Innovation Highlights:

Managed XDR and SOC: In July, In July, Barracuda acquired SKOUT Cybersecurity , a leader in cyber-as-a-service software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and provider of an extended detection and response (XDR) platform and service. With the acquisition Barracuda entered the fast-growing XDR market with a solution optimized for MSPs. The service is now available as Barracuda SKOUT Managed XDR

New XDR integration: Barracuda SKOUT Managed XDR now empowers MSPs to monitor data from Google Workspace instances. This new integration allows partners to detect attempts to:

International expansion: In addition to partners in the Americas and EMEA, partners in Australia and New Zealand now have access to the full software portfolio of offerings available from Barracuda's Managed XDR business, including authentication, endpoint protection, email, and network security solutions. Now, partners in the Australia - New Zealand region can prevent, detect, and respond to threats using our 24x7 SOC, making it easy to add security to their portfolios.

Barracuda RMM enhancements : In August, Barracuda announced key updates to Barracuda RMM, the company's security-centric, cloud-based remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform. Key highlights of the release include new integrations with Windows Defender Antivirus, updates to Microsoft and third-party software patch management functionality, enhanced integration with Barracuda Intronis Backup, and ServiceNow Service Desk integration.

CloudGen Access for MSPs: In March, Barracuda expanded its portfolio of solutions and services for IT managed service providers to include Barracuda CloudGen Access for MSPs. With Barracuda CloudGen Access, MSPs can expand their security services to protect customers' resources and implement control for any unmanaged BYOD devices, without making changes to customers' existing workflows.

Recent Industry Recognition

Partner Quotes:

"We've worked with Barracuda MSP for years and selected SKOUT Cybersecurity in 2020. Any acquisition of a partner can cause concern, but we were excited to see these two great companies come together, and were confident that we would receive even greater service going forward," said John Limbach, COO at River Run. "At River Run, our mission is to deliver the best technology experiences for our clients, and working with Barracuda MSP and Barracuda SKOUT Managed XDR gives us the expertise and tools we need to make that easier."

Get more information about Barracuda's MSP security portfolio: https://barracudamsp.com/

About Barracuda



At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them – in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.



Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the US and other countries. SKOUT Cybersecurity and the SKOUT logo are registered trademarks of SKOUT Cybersecurity Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates in the US and other countries.

Resources:

Subscribe to the blog:

Receive recaps by email and get the latest news, research, and more:

https://blog.barracuda.com/

Read the blog post: http://cuda.co/50160

Contact

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

acampbell@barracuda.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.