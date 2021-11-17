- Collaboration delivers insight about the future of technology and the demand for digital skills to Bloomberg's platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Bloomberg Media, a leader in global business news, today announced a strategic collaboration to create the Bloomberg Digital Economy Index. Through the partnership, Infosys harnesses analytics and AI to integrate the Index experience on Bloomberg Media's digital platforms and Bloomberg TV. The Index will launch in 2022.

Bloomberg Media and Infosys Collaboration Powers New ‘Bloomberg Digital Economy Index’ Creating Unique Data and AI-driven Content for Business Leaders

The Index measures investment by global CTOs and CIOs into major technology categories. Up-to-the-minute global data will help track growth around technology's impact on demand for future skills across industries and markets. The Index will equip enterprise decision-makers and emerging leaders with insights to navigate an increasingly digital future.

Data surfaced by Infosys' insights engine will power the Index across Bloomberg Intelligence, Bloomberg Businessweek and other Bloomberg Media digital channels to provide context to its audience. The Digital Economy Index will also be integrated into Bloomberg Surveillance programming on Bloomberg TV.

"This partnership leverages Infosys' powerful AI technology to activate the Bloomberg Digital Economy Index, a first-of-its-kind measurement of technology investment", said Justin Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media. "These insights will empower business leaders with real-time, actionable data for critical decisions."

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said, "As our clients accelerate their tech-powered transformation, feedback loops that bring insights and ideas from data into their digital programs are becoming increasingly important. We are excited to partner with Bloomberg Media to help them transform their editorial experience with contextualized digital insights and deliver immersive business journalism to their readers - many of whom are also our clients."

The insights engine aligns with Bloomberg Media's goal to deliver new, data-driven content experiences to a wider audience of global business leaders through brands including Bloomberg Green, Bloomberg Equality, and new programming on the streaming news network Bloomberg Quicktake.

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is a leading, global, multi-platform brand that provides decision-makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Powered by a newsroom of over 2,700 journalists and analysts, it reaches influential audiences worldwide across every platform including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events. Bloomberg Media is a division of Bloomberg L.P. Visit BloombergMedia.com for more information.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

