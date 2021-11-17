Moledao launches pioneering Web 3.0 Hackathon on the metaverse Over $100,000 prize pool. In collaboration with Bybit, BitDAO, Web 3.0 Collective and more!

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moledao, a social platform for blockchain enthusiasts, announced today its upcoming Web 3.0 Hackathon. This pioneering global hackathon will be held in the metaverse, and take place from 15th November 2021 to 9th January 2022. Web 3.0 is the vision for the next internet generation that is decentralized, verifiable and secure.

Participants are invited to work on real-life solutions related to the main hackathon theme of Web 3.0 with the three recommended tracks:

Multi-chain Decentralized Applications (dApps) - create cross-chain interoperability solutions Metaverse - create a purpose-built metaverse or build on top of existing metaverses Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) - build and govern truly community-owned DAO initiatives

Participants will have the opportunity to obtain VC institutional investment, industry mentorship and win a total of $100K in grants and prizes. Moledao, a global blockchain ecosystem builder, wants to bring the best developers together to turn innovative blockchain ideas into reality and is hosting the Web 3.0 Hackathon to bolster this goal.

Web 3.0 Hackathon is supported by Bybit, BitDAO, Web3 Collective and Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance, which includes established organizations like EthSign, Mask, Torus, Biconomy, Polygon, PingCAP, and Alchemy Pay. The hackathon aims to be a platform that empowers developers to create projects that are innovative, user-friendly and applicable in real-life.

Bybit co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou explained, "Web 3.0 is an exciting space to be in. We now have an opportunity to wrestle back power from the few Web 2.0 giants and return it to the greater internet community. We are delighted to support Moledao's hackathon, and help encourage and empower developers to buidl the Web 3.0 future together."

Co-founder of EthSign (Web3 Collective Initiator, a consortium of Web 3.0 projects) Potter Li commented, "Blockchain innovations that make low-cost decentralized computing and storage possible give rise to Web3 applications that have user experiences as frictionless as Web2 applications. EthSign is built on this vision. We wish to partner with leading Web3 projects to push forward the development and adoption of the decentralized internet."

"Our goal is to solve the key infrastructure problems to help advance the entire blockchain industry. The vision of Alchemy Pay and BIA are quite aligned with Moledao's Hackathon. We believe in blockchain that provide utility and benefits readily accessible to the rest of the world and look forward to more innovations in these areas," said John Tan, Founding Partner of Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance (BIA).

New and exciting things are gradually shaping the future, which brings our reality closer to the Web 3.0 dream. Register now for the hackathon and free exclusive Web 3.0 related workshops here .

About Moledao

Moledao is a social platform for all blockchain enthusiasts to learn about the latest in blockchain, grow and contribute to build more innovative ideas with the help from experienced blockchain pioneers and innovators. It aims to bring blockchain to everyone and grow the ecosystem through education and global hackathons.

