Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Loretta Reynolds As Senior Consultant

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. (MBS) is proud to announce that it has appointed Loretta (Lori) Reynolds as a Senior Consultant for geopolitical, cybersecurity and veteran initiatives. Within this role, Reynolds will share her expertise with the Firm's corporate customers and improve veteran- focused initiatives.



Reynolds retired as a Lieutenant General after a 35-year career in the United States Marine Corps. Reynolds is the third woman to be promoted to Lieutenant General (Three-Star) in the history of the U.S. Marine Corps.

During her career, she commanded Marines at every rank, including command of formations in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Reynolds will act as a subject matter expert to MBS's corporate customers, sharing knowledge on topical issues related to cybersecurity and geopolitics and how it affects their businesses*. Reynolds will also play an important role in growing the Firm's veteran hiring goals, mentoring program and charitable initiatives by leveraging her own experience.

"Lori brings a tremendous amount of experience and valuable perspective that will greatly benefit our Firm," said CEO and founder David T. Maccagnone, a Vietnam veteran. "We are thrilled to begin this relationship and look forward to working with Lori."



In her last six years in the Marine Corps, she also served as a member of the Marine Corps Corporate Board. Her executive responsibilities included Deputy Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer for the Marine Corps, Director of Cyber Security and Director of Intelligence. Her service culminated as the Deputy Commandant for Information, a newly established Deputy Commandant that recognized the growing importance of Information, cyberspace and digital technologies and the new warfighting domains of space and cyberspace.

"I am very excited to collaborate with MBS!" said Reynolds. "I'm especially pleased to be supporting a veteran-owned business and adding unique perspective to the culture of excellence at MBS. I look forward to being a part of this great team."

* Views expressed by Lori Reynolds are hers alone, and do not represent a recommendation or predictions of performance.



About Multi-Bank Securities, Inc.

Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. (MBS) is an independent, fixed-income securities broker-dealer that has been serving institutional investors across the U.S. for more than 30 years and is a veteran-owned business.

Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., MBS has eight additional offices across the U.S. and serves institutional investors in all 50 states. MBS is registered with the SEC and MSRB and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Visit www.finra.org to review our FINRA broker-dealer status – CRD number 22098.

