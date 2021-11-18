As part of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia University, Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center is at the forefront of new approaches, innovative therapies and the latest technologies in precision medicine

Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Announces the Addition of Columbia University Irving Medical Center to Its Collaborative Network of Precision Medicine Experts As part of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia University, Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center is at the forefront of new approaches, innovative therapies and the latest technologies in precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC) has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

Caris Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caris Life Sciences)

The HICCC is the home for cancer research and patient care at Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Their cancer center researchers and physicians are dedicated to understanding the complex biology behind cancer, from before it begins to its evolution and spread. The HICCC is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States, a designation maintained since 1979.

"Our innovative cancer therapies and prevention strategies can help reduce cancer's incidence and progression and improve the quality of life for all those affected," said Dr. Anil Rustgi, Director of the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "We look forward to working with the POA's network in research as we remain committed to our mission to reducing the burden of cancer for our patients, our community and the world."

"We are thrilled that the HICCC joined the POA. As a leader in innovation and discovery in cancer research, HICCC complements the mission of the POA," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "Their vision to design new ways to look at cancer biology, understand how it evolves, and develop novel and precise therapies that halt its progress align with Caris' vision to provide the best treatment options to patients worldwide that would ultimately improve their outcomes and their quality of life."

"The HICCC has maintained its status as a top cancer center in the United States for more than 40 years by offering an exceptional environment of patient care and biomedical research," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences. "The POA is excited to welcome their knowledge of innovative cancer care and research to further precision medicine and cancer treatments across the globe."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 57 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 275,000 patients covering over 1,000,000 data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement, which is currently available within its Precision Oncology Alliance, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About The Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC) is the home for cancer research and patient care at Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. HICCC researchers and physicians are dedicated to understanding the complex biology behind cancer, discovering and designing innovative cancer therapies and prevention strategies to reduce the burden of cancer on patients and their families.

The HICCC is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States. The HICCC has more than 250 members across six schools at Columbia University with more than $30 million in National Cancer Institute funding and over $100 million in cancer grants. Partnering with the top hospital and leading academic center in New York City, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University, the HICCC fosters a community of scientific excellence and outstanding patient care. For more information, visit www.cancer.columbia.edu.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Allison Kreutzjans

Edelman

Caris@Edelman.com

314-550-1327

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences