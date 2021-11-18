Contemporary Productions Announces New Partnerships with Entertainment Industry Veterans Joe Litvag and Paula Balzer

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis-based Contemporary Productions announced today its further expansion into specialized areas of the live entertainment industry to fuel growth. While many companies retreated last year due to the pandemic, Contemporary is capitalizing on the changing landscape to create a company built for the next decade and beyond.

A key piece of this expansion is a partnership with Joe Litvag and his firm, The Just Listen Company, to oversee Contemporary's foray into specialty festival experiences, expanded talent and booking capabilities, plus management and operations consultation.

The expansion also includes the engagement of senior marketing executive Paula Balzer, an architect of modern-day live entertainment and brand marketing. Balzer's consultative approach will drive business for Contemporary's clients by capitalizing on market trends and effective use of content, culture, and influencers.

"The partnerships with Paula and Joe increase our service offerings and allows us to be more agile and innovative," says Steve Schankman, President of Contemporary Productions. "We now offer the unique combination of the experience of a 50-year-old company coupled with independence and efficiency that the new era demands."

Litvag joined Contemporary after college and quickly rose through the ranks. He then went on to executive positions at Clear Channel Entertainment (now Live Nation), AEG, Blackbird and Danny Wimmer Presents.

Balzer is a pioneer in the utilization of live events as a marketing medium. Her experience spans the brand side (Kraft Foods), to the producers' side as CMO of Clear Channel Entertainment (now Live Nation). Balzer ran Contemporary Productions marketing division, CMI, prior to its sale to SFX Entertainment. In addition to CMI, Balzer also founded the global lifestyle marketing agency, MKTG.partners (now part of Dentsu).

"Where others saw risk, we saw opportunity," said Balzer and Litvag. "With this exciting partnership, we're poised to capitalize on fundamental shifts in the entertainment industry. Contemporary's expanded services will create more value and opportunity for our clients long-term."

Founded in 1968, Contemporary is a top ranked experiential marketing and event producer offering best-in-class creative, talent booking and production alliances.

Contemporary Productions lists Anthem, Disney, Foundation Fighting Blindness, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Professional Golf Association, SSM Healthcare, Stifel Financial Services, Wells Fargo and World Wide Technology as clients.

