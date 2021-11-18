SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Ferguson Waterworks announced today a collaboration, which benefits utility customers throughout Ferguson's extensive network of over 1,600 locations. Trimble's digital water solutions are available to Ferguson municipal and utility customers with access to a wider selection of technology to complement Ferguson's existing water solutions.

Ferguson Waterworks Partners with Trimble to Offer Utilities Greater Access to Technology for Digitizing Water and Wastewater Assets

Trimble develops innovative solutions for the management and digitization of utility infrastructure systems. Solutions include Internet of Things (IoT) remote water monitoring devices such as hydrant pressure recorders, wastewater flow and level monitors, and water flow monitors. When combined with Trimble® Unity™ platform software, utilities can streamline processes between the office and field.

For data collection, Ferguson customers will also have access to Trimble's handheld GNSS receivers along with Cityworks asset management software. This software enables utilities to digitize their systems, allowing for better visibility of their assets. From water distribution systems to sewage collection systems, Trimble's full suite of water hardware and software solutions empower water utilities to gain efficiencies and increase productivity.



"Utility owners and operators are facing many challenges managing their aging infrastructure. Now more than ever, utilities need access to technology and choices to find solutions that connect and unify their existing systems," said Robert Flaherty, director of North American Sales, Trimble's Water Division. "Ferguson will be able to leverage Trimble's advanced IoT and remote monitoring technology to complement its existing product offerings for customers."



"Ferguson Waterworks is excited to offer Trimble's digital water solutions across the nation. Proactive maintenance practices and operational optimization are behaviors we witness regularly from the municipal utility customers we serve, and our collaboration with Trimble allows us to better support our customers with these processes," said Nick Lanza, Ferguson Waterworks, director of Municipal Sales.

About Ferguson Enterprises LLC

Ferguson is the largest wholesale distributor of residential and commercial plumbing supplies and pipe, valves and fittings in the U.S. The company is also a major distributor of HVAC equipment, fire protection systems, waterworks and industrial products and services. Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $22.8 billion and approximately 31,000 associates in 1,600 locations. Ferguson and its subsidiaries serve customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean. Ferguson is part of Ferguson plc, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE:FERG) and is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies. ferguson.com/waterworks

About Trimble Utilities

Trimble Utilities focuses on solving key challenges that utilities face as their infrastructure ages; flooding, droughts, resiliency and other environmental issues increase; and customer needs grow. Trimble's solutions combine advanced positioning devices, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and communication technologies with enterprise, mobile and cloud software and analytics to provide utilities with a digital view and analysis of their networks. The solutions enable utilities to assess, monitor, inspect and manage their network in real-time—saving costs and enhancing asset performance while improving regulatory compliance and customer service. For more information about Trimble Utilities solutions, visit: upa.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

