Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Selects BlackBerry QNX to Power Cockpit Domain Controller For Next-Generation XUV700 SUV

WATERLOO, ON and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, today announced that a Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) that leverages the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® Hypervisor has now entered mass production. This leading-edge CDC platform has been selected to power M&M Ltd.'s new XUV700 SUV, offering Indian consumers a more intuitive and intelligent in-car driving experience.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

The deployment marks a significant Indian automotive market expansion for BlackBerry Limited, whose BlackBerry QNX technology is in production programs with 45 different OEMs, 7/7 of the top Tier 1s and over 195 million vehicles worldwide.

By using technology as a key differentiator, M&M Ltd.'s new XUV700 makes use of next-generation electrical and electronics (E/E) architecture, with an advanced infotainment system and strong suite of sophisticated driver assistance systems to establish a leadership position in this class of vehicles manufactured in India while delivering an elevated level of safety, security and comfort.

Combining the latest in chip technology with the highly reliable QNX Hypervisor, the XUV700 allows for design flexibility and scalability to consolidate multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform, reducing both the initial development and long-term costs of ownership while providing the highest standards of functional safety and security.

"It's a real pleasure to help innovative manufacturers like M&M Ltd. take advantage of one of the industry's most significant trends – the exploding demand for safe, seamless, digital in-car experiences," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific region at BlackBerry. "With the BlackBerry QNX powered Cockpit Domain Controller combined with M&M's strong track record and heritage of delivering best-in-class vehicles, we're confident that drivers of the new XUV700, will relish the comfort, safety and connectivity it delivers."

"We are pleased to team up with BlackBerry QNX whose QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX Hypervisor represents a key ingredient in our push to deploy the first generation of software-driven vehicles in the Indian marketplace," said Binoy Paul, Chief Engineer E/E at Mahindra. "As a surge of consumer interest has shown since our August launch, India is more than ready for the software centric car and with BlackBerry QNX serving as the secure and trusted foundation of the intelligent infotainment system within our innovative new XUV700, M&M have a strong first mover advantage."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com /Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room.

