Nayax Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Revenue Grew 40% to $31M

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

"Recent major achievements in key markets helped further solidify our position as a global leading payment platform. Our product portfolio provides end-to-end solutions, which continues to be a powerful growth engine and an instrumental factor in establishing a high net retention rate of more than 140%. Valuing each customer as a long-term partner creates significant room for growth," commented Yair Nechmad, Nayax's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

"Our continued focus on covering a diverse range of verticals and geographies led to a 40% year-over-year increase in revenue, to $31 million this quarter. As global trends continue to provide a strong tailwind supporting the growth of the unattended market, recurring revenue from SaaS and processing grew an impressive 65% year over year, reaching $19.6 million. Despite component pricing increases due to global supply-chain challenges, we have made a strategic decision to keep Nayax's product prices intact. We believe that our commitment to our customers' growth, supported by our strong balance sheet, will expedite our long-term expansion plans even if our devices' gross margin is impacted in the short term," Nechmad concluded.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $31 million, an increase of 40% over Q3 2020.

Managed and connected devices grew 38% year over year for the quarter to more than 461,000.

Quarterly transaction value grew 84% from the same quarter last year to $407 million.

Recurring revenue from monthly SaaS and processing fees grew more than 65% over Q3 2020, reflecting a total revenue share of 64% in the current quarter.

Gross margin was 40%, reflecting continued strong margins from recurring revenue offset by lower margins on POS devices as a result of global component shortages. Gross profit reached $12.3 million, an increase of 18% over Q3 2020.

Operational expenses, including research and development, share-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, and excluding IPO-related expenses, amounted to $18.6 million, an increase of 81% over Q3 2020. This is the result of our growth strategy to increase sales, marketing, R&D staff and enhance overall global infrastructure.

Operating loss was $6.4 million, compared to an operating gain of $0.2 million in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.6) million, a reduction of 171% over Q3 2020 due to higher cost of goods sold and an increase in headcount, reflecting a continued investment in our customer base and in human capital. On a like-for-like basis, however, excluding a bonus for non-sales employees that was introduced this quarter and product cost increase, that number is reduced to $0.5 million.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.7 million, or $0.021 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.001 per diluted shares for the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, Nayax had $104 million in cash and cash equivalents.

GAAP Results ($M) Revenue Breakdown Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change (%) Recurring - SaaS & Payment Processing 19.6 11.9 65.4% POS Devices 11.3 10.2 10.6% Total Revenue 30.9 22.1 40.1%

Nayax generates revenues from the sale of IoT POS devices, SaaS and processing fees. The Company provides processing and business operations solutions and services via a global platform. This quarter the Company gained significant growth in its recurring revenue from SaaS and payment processing, reflecting a share of 64% of total revenue. This rise in repeat revenue from SaaS and payment processing represents growth from our existing and new customer base generating larger transactions and volume.

Third Quarter Business Highlights

Total number of managed and connected devices for the quarter reached 461,000, representing a growing customer demand and market expansion, an increase of 29,000 or 38% over the number of managed and connected devices in Q3 2020.

Operational expenses amounted to $9.8 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses were $4.9 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses. These expenses increased 60% and 95%, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year. This represents our continuing investment in innovation and global recruitment expansion.

We continue to expand our worldwide presence through a proven partnership strategy, growing our customer base, capturing new market share, expanding to new verticals and launching strategic marketing initiatives.

Third Quarter Key Performance Indicators

Key Performance Indicators Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change (%) Total Transaction Value ($m) 407 222 83.8% Number of Transactions (millions) 218 126 73.2% Take Rate % (Payments) (*) 2.61% 2.34% 11.6% Managed and Connected devices 461,096 334,557 37.7%

(*) Take Rate % - Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. It is calculated by dividing the total transaction value by the company's processing revenue in the same quarter.

Outlook

Sales from unattended retail are poised to continue growing, as we expect increased adoption in this space. Consumers are steadily transitioning to cashless alternatives, which accelerates enterprise adoption of digital payment platforms

Our product portfolio and marketing initiatives will continue to drive, develop and support our sales strategy. Established key markets will receive more focused product rollouts. We will continue to monitor this type of progress and duplicate successful aspects into future launches.

Annual revenue is on track to reach over $200 million in the midterm, fueled by organic growth and strategic M&A. The accelerated growth rate target is 30% in the medium term, with customer growth, market penetration and continued expansion of our platform serving as the main growth drivers. Gross margin in the long run is expected to reach 50% by providing leasing options for IoT POS and by growing the SaaS and payment processing revenue segments. Lastly, our long-term EBITDA margin guidance is set around 30%.

An English translation of the full financial statements can be found on our web site: https://ir.nayax.com/.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Nayax will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, today, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer, and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's third quarter 2021 financial results. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call at least five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-866-777-2509

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-80-9212373

INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-5413

WEBCAST LINK:

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161100/ee83b0cd8c. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. The conference call will also be available via live webcast from a link on Nayax's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 19, 2021, to December 2, 2021. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 10161100

Link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution, including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. Founded in the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across all channels globally. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 500 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency.

Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In the United States, any offer of the ordinary shares will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Outside the United States, any offer will be made in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

ir@nayax.com

Tel: +1-917-6078654

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



September 30 December 31



2021 2020 2020



(Unaudited) (Audited)

Note U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

103,804 7,715 8,195 Restricted cash transferable to customers for







Processing activity

23,185 14,843 18,166 Short-term bank deposits

103 80 87 Receivables for processing activity

16,030 12,595 7,213 Accounts receivable:







Trade, net

15,783 13,136 13,840 Others

4,401 1,215 1,976 Inventory

7,386 5,431 5,041 Total current assets

170,692 55,015 54,518









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

1,056 741 798 Long-term receivables 5b, 5c 875 - - Investment in associate 5b 8,787 - - Property, plant and equipment, net

5,189 4,087 5,047 Right-of-use assets, net

5,522 4,980 4,761 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

36,905 25,621 27,388 Deferred income tax

202 135 241 Total non-current assets

58,536 35,564 38,235 TOTAL ASSETS

229,228 90,579 92,753 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)



September 30 December 31



2021 2020 2020



(Unaudited) (Audited)

Note U.S. dollars in thousands LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Short-term bank borrowings

- 8,745 11,589 Current maturities of long-term bank loans

2,403 1,524 1,938 Loans from shareholders

- - - Current maturities of loans from others

3,308 2,434 3,041 Current maturities of other long-term liabilities

774 516 686 Current maturities of leases liabilities

1,373 1,252 1,320 Payables in respect of processing activity

48,559 29,788 27,181 Liabilities in connection with acquisition of investees 5a 466 -

Accounts payable:







Trade

11,504 8,666 10,998 Other

7,777 4,812 5,498 Total current liabilities

76,164 57,737 62,251









NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Long-term bank loans

3,146 5,407 5,391 Long-term loans from others

930 3,347 2,662 Long-term loans from shareholders

- 14 - Retirement benefit obligation, net

980 615 894 Other long-term liabilities

4,093 2,882 3,374 Lease liabilities

5,528 5,010 5,154 Deferred income tax

1,045 538 526 Total non-current liabilities

15,722 17,813 18,001 TOTAL LIABILITIES

91,886 75,550 80,252









EQUITY:







Equity attributed to parent company's shareholders:







Share capital

8 7 7 Share premium

150,060 16,689 16,689 Put option to purchase subsidiary's shares

- (493) - Capital reserves

9,407 9,589 9,238 Accumulated deficit

(22,133) (11,946) (13,433) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the company

137,342 13,846 12,501 Non-controlling interest

- 1,183 - TOTAL EQUITY

137,342 15,029 12,501 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

229,228 90,579 92,753 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.



NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30 Year ended

December 31



2021 2020 2021 2020 2020



(Unaudited) (Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands

Note (Excluding loss per share data)













Revenues 4 84,701 54,177 30,926 22,078 78,783 Cost of revenues

(48,533) (27,890) 18,580) (11,631) (41,603) Gross Profit

36,168 26,287 12,346 10,447 37,180













Research and development expenses

(13,287) (6,794) (5,265) (2,782) (9,300) Selling, general and administrative expenses

30,890) (18,649) (12,271) (6,593) (26,545) Depreciation and amortization in respect of

capitalized development costs and technology

(2,771) (2,718) (1,073) (894) (3,559) Other expenses, net 10 (1,802) - (96) - - Share in losses of associate company 5b (124) - (67) - - Profit (loss) from ordinary operations

(12,706) (1,874) (6,426) 178 (2,224)













Finance expenses

(2,897) (1,716) (347) (413) (4,277) Finance income

840 537 - - 403 Loss before taxes on income

(14,763) (3,053) (6,773) (235) (6,098)













Tax benefit (expense)

(14) 55 38 10 15 Loss for the period

(14,777) (2,998) (6,735) (225) (6,083)













Attribution of income (loss) for the period:











To shareholders of the Company

(14,771) (3,166) (6,735) (263) (6,254) To non-controlling interests

(6) 168 - 38 171 Total

(14,777) (2,998) (6,735) (225) (6,083)













Loss per share attributed to shareholders of the Company:











Basic and diluted loss

(0.0504) (0.0127) (0.0207) (0.0011) (0.0252) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30 Year ended

December 31

2021 2020 2021 2020 2020

(Unaudited) (Audited)













U.S. dollars in thousands Loss for the period (14,777) (2,998) (6,735) (225) (6,083)











Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period:





















Items that will not be recycled to profit or loss:









Loss from remeasurement of liabilities

(net) for retirement benefit obligations - - - - (126)











Items that may be recycled to profit or loss:









Gain (loss) from translation of financial

statements of foreign activities (74) 112 166 17 243 Total comprehensive loss for the period (14,851) (2,886) (6,569) (208) (5,966)























Attribution of total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:









To shareholders of the Company (14,781) (3,054) (6,569) (246) (6,137) To non-controlling interests (70) 168 - 38 171 Total comprehensive loss for the period (14,851) (2,886) (6,569) (208) (5,966) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY









Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company





Share

capital

Share

premium Defined

benefit

plans Reserve from

transactions

with

controlling

shareholders Reserve from

transactions

with

non-controlling

interests Call option

to purchase

shares of subsidiary Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements Accumulated

deficit Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity

U.S. dollars in thousands























Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited) 7 16,689 (329) 10,085 (761) - 243 (13,433) 12,501 - 12,501 Changes in the nine months ended

September 30, 2021 (unaudited):





















Loss for the period - - - - - - - (14,771) (14,771) (6) (14,777) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - - (10) - (10) (64) (74) Non-controlling interests from business

combination (See note 5a) - - - - - - - - - 1,530 1,530 IPO (See note 10) 1 132,559 - - - - - - 132,560 - 132,560 Transactions with non-controlling interests (See note 5a) - - - 205 - - - - 205 (1,460) (1,255) Business combination under common control (see note 5d) - - - (26) - - - - (26) - (26) Options exercised - 812 - - - - - - 812 - 812 Share-based payment - - - - - - - 6,071 6,071 - 6,071 Balance at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) 8 150,060 (329) 10,264 (761) - 233 (22,133) 137,342 - 137,342















































Balance at January 1, 2020 (audited) 7 16,689 (203) 10,085 (405) (493) - (11,026) 14,654 1,015 15,669 Changes in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited):





















Income (loss) for the period - - - - - - - (3,166) (3,166) 168 (2,998) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - 112 - 112 - 112 Share-based payment - - - - - - - 2,246 2,246 - 2,246 Balance at September 30, 2020 (unaudited) 7 16,689 (203) 10,085 (405) (493) 112 (11,946) 13,846 1,183 15,029 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)

Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company





Share

capital

Share

premium Defined

benefit

plans Reserve from

transactions

with

controlling

shareholders Reserve from

transactions

with

non-controlling

interests Call option

to purchase

shares of subsidiary Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements Accumulated

deficit Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity

U.S. dollars in thousands























Balance at January 1, 2020 (audited) 7 16,689 (203) 10,085 (405) (493) - (11,026) 14,654 1,015 15,669 Changes in 2020 (audited):





















Income (loss) for the period - - - - - - - (6,254) (6,254) 171 (6,083) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (126) - - - 243 - 117 - 117 Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - - (356) 493 - - 137 (1,186) (1,049) Share-based payment - - - - - - - 3,847 3,847 - 3,847 Balance at December 31, 2020 (audited) 7 16,689 (329) 10,085 (761) - 243 (13,433) 12,501 - 12,501 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30 Year ended December 31



2021 2020 2021 2020 2020



(Unaudited) (Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net loss for the period

(14,777) (2,998) (6,735) (225) (6,083) Adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from

operating activities (see Appendix A)

15,048 5,739 6,170 2,193 12,571 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

271 2,741 (565) 1,968 6,488













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Capitalized development costs

(4,327) (3,638) (1,289) (1,144) (5,731) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(1,393) (1,375) (811) (657) (2,125) Loans extended to others

- (76) - (33) (141) Investments in associates (see note 5b)

(6,449) - (4,000) - - Repayment of loans extended to shareholders

61 848 - - 786 Increase in bank deposits

(274) (347) (243) (136) (411) Purchase of subsidiary net of purchased

cash (notes 5a and 5d)

418 (686) - - (686) Repayment of liability to pay deferred

consideration in respect to business

combinations (notes 5a and 5e)

(7,335) (580) (126) (290) (580) Interest received

2 12 - 3 14 Investments in financial assets (see note 5c)

(446) - (225) - - Proceeds from sub-lessee

158 219 - 76 302 Net cash used in investing activities

19,585) (5,623) (6,694) (2,181) (8,572)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











IPO (see note 10)

132,560 - - - - Interest paid

(582) (755) (132) (229) (1,065) Short-term bank credit received (repayment), net

(11,393) 747 - 2,760 2,976 Support received (royalties paid) in respect

to government assistance plans

(199) - - - 16 Transactions with non-controlling interests (see note 5a)

(790)

(278) - (1,049) Long-term bank loans received

- 4,735 - - 4,734 Repayment of long-term bank loans

(1,849) (713) (583) (278) (1,003) Long-term loans received from others

- 3,804 - - 3,804 Repayment of long-term loans from others

(1,230) (648) (505) (164) (920) Loans received from shareholders

8,900 14 - (578) - Repayment of loans from shareholders

(8,900)

- - - Decrease in other long-term liabilities

(219) (131) (74) (43) (280) Employee options exercised

384 - 249 - - Repayment of lease liability principal

(1,013) (844) (286) (300) (1,167) Net cash provided by financing activities

115,669 6,209 (1,609) 1,168 6,046













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

96,355 3,327 (8,868) 955 3,962 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at Beginning of period

8,195 4,412 113,050 7,029 4,412 Losses from exchange differences on

cash and cash equivalents

(717) (63) (612) (306) (222) Gains (losses) from translation of cash

and cash equivalents of foreign activity

(29) 39 234 37 43 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

103,804 7,715 103,804 7,715 8,195 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Continued) Appendix A – adjustments required to reflect the cash flows from operating activities:

Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30 Year ended

December 31



2021 2020 2021 2020 2020



(Unaudited) (Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands













Adjustments in respect of:











Depreciation and amortization

5,331 4,354 1,898 1,434 5,908 Retirement benefit obligation, net

86 (48) 37 - 106 Income taxes

(134) (93) (50) (34) (230) Financing expenses, net

1,541 776 807 821 3,428 Expenses (income) in respect of long-term employee benefits

149 (55) 42 (216) 5 Share in losses of associate company

124 - 67 - - Expenses in respect of share-based payment

5,354 1,729 2,789 694 2,965 Total adjustments

12,451 6,663 5,590 2,699 12,182













Changes in operating assets and liability items:











Increase in restricted cash in respect of processing activity

(5,021) (8,609) (137) (5,614) (11,930) Increase in receivables from processing activity

(7,064) (378) (1,218) (2,973) 5,003 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,157) (3,252) 823 (4,922) (3,894) Decrease (increase) in other receivables

(2,177) 371 (1,971) (42) (389) Decrease (increase) in inventory

(2,334) (911) (2,251) 94 (511) Increase in payables for processing activity

19,570 9,811 2,357 9,822 7,203 Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(1,136) 951 2,711 2,261 3,154 Increase in other payables

1,916 1,093 266 868 1,753 Total changes in operating assets and liability items

2,597 (924) 580 (506) 389 Total adjustments required to reflect the

cash flow from operating activities

15,048 5,739 6,170 2,193 12,571













Appendix B – Information regarding investing

and financing activities not involving cash flows:

Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30 Year ended December 31



2021 2020 2021 2020 2020



(Unaudited) (Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands













Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit

- - - - 575 Acquisition of patents against offset of loan

- 741 - 741 806 Recognition of right-of-use assets in respect of

lease of buildings against a lease liability

1,567 1,235 24 1,235 1,235 Capitalized development costs

720 518 410 203 883 Exercised options against other receivables

428 - 428 - - The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.

