Rush Street Interactive Awarded iGaming Operator Of The Year For North America At Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") has been named iGaming Operator of the Year for North America at the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021. The Awards highlight the most successful operators and suppliers around the world and select eight winners in each continent – Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America.

The Gaming Intelligence Award isn't the only global recognition RSI has recently received, being awarded 'Sportsbook of the Year' at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021 last month. RSI is also shortlisted for 'Casino Operator of the Year,' 'Social Operator of the Year' and 'Leader of the Year' at the SBC Awards North America to be held in early December.

"It is truly an honor for RSI to be recognized by so many of the gaming industry's top leaders for our approach to developing innovative online entertainment experiences," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. "We are grateful for these awards and that the global gaming industry recognizes our success in providing a premier experience to our customers, as we continue to expand our global footprint."

RSI has recently launched the PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook and multiple retail sportsbooks in Connecticut. RSI is one of only three permitted operators in the state and is the exclusive partner of the Connecticut Lottery. Additionally, RSI recently launched online sports betting in Arizona under its BetRivers brand, as well as its social gaming platform, CASINO4FUN®, in Ontario. RSI has also been selected by the State of New York as one of just nine operators permitted to offer mobile sports wagering in the state.

"These awards mark an incredible year of exceptional growth– we look forward to seeing how much more we can achieve," Schwartz added.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in twelve U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia and Arizona. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive