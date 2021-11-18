Vejii Launches Komo Plant Based Foods Across its Canadian Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings, Inc. (CSE: VEJI) ("Vejii" or the "Company"), a North American online marketplace for plant-based and sustainable products, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals to offer its products through Vejii's Canadian platform.

With a planned launch coming in December, customers can order Komo products across the country, and with same-day delivery in the greater Vancouver area.

"We are looking forward to making online ordering available for Komo across all provinces in Canada through Vejii," says Komo operating subsidiary CEO Jeffrey Ma. "The Vejii platform is a one-stop shop for vegan products and is a great channel for consumers looking for delicious plant-based comfort food to discover the Komo brand."

"We're excited to have Komo Comfort Foods on board Vejii's online plant-based marketplace," says Darren Gill, President and COO Vejii Holdings Ltd (CSE: VEJI). "Komo offers a unique assortment of wholesome and family-size comfort classics that would add to our selection of frozen meals. Komo is one of the many Canadian plant-based brands to join Vejii's platform, as we focus on providing brands with exposure to a national audience of like-minded consumers."

Vejii is a digital marketplace offering thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products, from hundreds of vendors in a centralized, online shopping experience. The Vejii marketplace was built for rapid scale, allowing brands to reach national exposure utilizing Vejii's infrastructure of data, tech, marketing and logistics. The company has created a unique consolidated platform for a community of ethically aligned consumers, with the intention of bettering our planet by supporting sustainable living. Vejii is inspired by purpose and driven by data.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers™ - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

About Vejii Holdings Inc.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C., Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer fast and reliable delivery, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

