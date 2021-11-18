Verra Mobility to Present at the Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference and the Credit Suisse Technology Conference

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that David Roberts, President and CEO, and Patricia Chiodo, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference on November 30, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. EST. A webcast of the live session will be available to participants at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/leveragedfinance2021/idV90F53.cfm.

Mr. Roberts and Ms. Chiodo will also present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on December 1, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. EST. The live webcast presentation can be viewed by visiting https://enlivenstream.com/85727529.

The live webcasts as well as the replay of the two presentations will also be accessible from the Investor Calendar section of Verra Mobility's website at https://ir.verramobility.com.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company operating in more than 15 countries, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration and connectivity with hundreds of tolling and issuing authorities. Verra Mobility fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

