Dada Group Discussed Shop Now as Growth Driver for Fashion Categories at CCFA Summit

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), the leading on-demand retail and delivery platform in China, was invited to attend 2021 China Fashion Retail and Consumption Development Summit held by China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA) in Shanghai. Jiawei Zhang, General Manager of Fashion Business at JDDJ, delivered a speech entitled "Building On-demand Retail Infrastructure and Seizing Growth Opportunities for Fashion Category", and shared Dada's new measures and industry insights at the event.

Jiawei Zhang shared Dada Group’s measures and industry insights at CCFA China Fashion Retail Summit

"As JD and Dada jointly launched the 'Shop Now' service in October, JDDJ will gain more supports such as online traffic, and will see new growth opportunities in the fashion industry," said Jiawei Zhang. After years of development, Dada Group has strengths and experience in omni-channel, digitalization, and order fulfillment. It has built close partnerships with brand owners in the apparel, cosmetics, home furnishing, pet and other fashion sectors. Shop Now will empower more brand owners and retailers in promoting the digital upgrading of the fashion retail market.

At the same time, Dada Group's digital business middle platform is a key element to help brand owners improve business growth and digital capabilities. Dada Haibo system has cooperated with over 120 retailers and adopted by more than 4300 physical stores, helping them cut costs and improve efficiency in omni-channel operations.

Through omni-channel operations, digital empowerment and upgraded marketing, JDDJ has created a series of benchmarks in omni-channel and digitalization in partnership with fashion brands. In the field of apparel, JDDJ has cooperated with many well-known brands such as Skechers, Qiaodan Sports, Xtep, 361°, New-Era, and OCE. For cosmetics brands, the platform has in-depth cooperations with Sephora, Watsons, Gialen, Innisfree, THE COLORIST, WOW COLOUR, and Perfect Diary. In home furnishing, it has established relationships with Supor, Miaojie, MARYYA, Canon, and MINISO. In pets, JDDJ has reached cooperation with Favor Pets, and New Ruipeng Group to cover in first- and second-tier cities.

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

