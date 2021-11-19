Mazoola (SM) Teaches Kids About Gift Giving and Social Responsibility with A Safe, Smart and Easy to Use Family Digital Wallet Giving Tuesday is Coming Up Soon! Give Your Kids the Gift of Gratitude and Empathy this Season.

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gifting season is upon us and REGO's (OTCQB: RPMT) digital wallet platform, Mazoola℠ is excited to provide parents and guardians with a tool to help kids learn about the value of social responsibility. With Mazoola, children and teens can build key life traits like confidence, gratitude, and empathy, while learning lasting financial habits around how to earn money, set savings goals, give to friends and family, and even donate to more than 300,000 nonprofit organizations – all with a parental co-pilot at their side.

The Mazoola app incorporates important charitable giving capabilities, built with the goal of getting children to feel more closely connected to their local communities and life passions.

A common concern among parents during the holiday timeframe is how to help their children enjoy giving during a time when they are much more eager to receive. The Mazoola app is designed to offer safe and secure banking transactions for kids with parental controls, but it also incorporates important charitable capabilities, built with the goal of getting children to feel more closely connected to their local communities and life passions. For example, if a child loves the outdoors, they can choose to donate to their favorite National Park, and if they love animals, they can support a local Humane Society. Charitable contributions allow kids to gain valuable perspectives on those less fortunate than themselves, producing a more grateful and compassionate youth for the future.

"The winter holiday season is the perfect time to teach kids about generosity," said REGO Head of Strategy Dan Aptor. "Giving gifts and donating to nonprofit organizations is a very rewarding feeling, and it's important for kids to learn about what it feels like to give and not just receive. Mazoola teaches kids the value of money, the cost of gifts, the responsibility of saving, and the experience of giving."

It is important to teach kids how to budget and save money, but it is also important to empower them to make their own decisions about who they want to buy a present for or which organizations they would like to support – Mazoola does that in a safe, fun and interactive way. The app is available and free to download in Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. A one-year membership is available at no cost with the option to cancel anytime.

Giving Tuesday is coming soon. Give your kids the gift of gratitude and empathy this holiday season! Find out more about how Mazoola can help at mazoola.co. Follow the conversation on Instagram (@mazoolawallet) and Facebook (facebook.com/Mazoolawallet).

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola℠ , allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operating history or revenue, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of our services and products, our limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. The Company has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

