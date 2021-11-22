InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cylinder Head Valve for Vehicles (HUN-412)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to reduce internal friction and mechanical resistance in a vehicle's valve train while also delivering additional horsepower," said an inventor, from Webster, Texas, "so I invented the MOTORHEAD. My design boosts engine reliability and it has fewer moving mechanical components that could wear out or break down during normal operation."

The invention provides an improved cylinder head valve for vehicles. In doing so, it eliminates the need for rocker arms, camshafts, valve springs, poppet valves, push rods, lifters, etc. As a result, it reduces unnecessary internal wear and physical restraints and it increases efficiency, overall power and performance. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

