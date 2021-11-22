InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Safety System to Protect Children (RHO-1286)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to ensure that children are safe and not accidentally left behind in a parked car," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the BABY SAVER. My design ensures that parents are notified if a baby or passenger is left behind. It could also notify a security agency if emergency vehicles/rescue are required to remove the baby or passenger."

The patent-pending invention provides a system to safeguard children from being left unattended in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it ensures that the parent or emergency services is alerted to remove the child. As a result, it could help to prevent heat- and cold-related injuries and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children, pet owners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1286, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

