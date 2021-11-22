It's the Most Wonderful Time of Year to Connect with Family and Celebrate the Holidays at Sea

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season quickly approaching, vaccines available for kids ages five and older, and travel back on the rise, Princess Cruises offers the ultimate family getaway to enjoy the winter break, ring in the New Year or simply enjoy the safe return of family cruising for vaccinated guests.

From evergreens adorning the decks to sparkling Christmas trees in the Piazzas, guests are treated to a host of holiday festivities including:

Holiday Wishes variety show

Menorah Lighting

Ugly Holiday Sweater Competition

Lighting of the lights ceremony

Family gingerbread house making and snowman making competition

Holiday family movie night

Holiday crafts, including card making

Twas the Night Before Christmas reading

There's even special holiday programming on stateroom TVs, including a fireplace channel. Guests sailing over New Year's will ring in 2022 with a festive countdown party and a Champagne toast!

"This holiday season, take a real vacation with Princess Cruises where everything is done for you from cooking and cleaning to activities and entertainment, allowing for more time to connect and create last memories with loved ones," said Shelley Wise, vice president integrated marketing.

With 24 cruises onboard eight ships, ranging in length from five to 14 days, departing over Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's for fully-vaccinated cruisers, Princess sails MedallionClass ships to the tropical Caribbean, vibrant Mexican Riviera, scenic California Coast and the engineering marvel of the Panama Canal. Holiday cruises include:

Roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale

5-day Caribbean Getaway with Cozumel , Regal Princess, Nov. 24 – Nov. 29, 2021

5-day '80s Themed Cruise Caribbean Getaway, Regal Princess, Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2021

7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Kitts , Caribbean Princess, Nov. 28 – Dec. 5, 2021

7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico , Sky Princess, Nov. 27 – Dec. 4, 2021

14-day Caribbean East/West Adventurer, Caribbean Princess, Nov. 28 – Dec. 12, 2021

10-day Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean (New Locks), Emerald Princess, Nov. 29 – Dec. 9, 2021

10-day Southern Caribbean with Curacao , Enchanted Princess, Nov. 30 – Dec. 10, 2021

7-day Western Caribbean with Bahamas , Caribbean Princess, Dec. 19-26, 2021

7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Kitts , Caribbean Princess, Dec. 26, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022

8-day Southern Caribbean with ABC Islands, Regal Princess, Dec. 21-28, 2021

8-day Eastern Caribbean with Tortola, Regal Princess, Dec. 29 , 2021- January 6, 2022

10-day Southern Caribbean Medley, Enchanted Princess, Dec. 20-30, 2021

10-day Southern Caribbean with Barbados , Sky Princess, Dec. 18-28, 2021 and Enchanted Princess, Dec. 30 , 2021- Jan. 9, 2022

10-day Panama Canal, Emerald Princess, Dec. 19-29, 2021 and Dec. 29 , 2021- Jan. 8, 2022

11-day Southern Caribbean with Aruba , Sky Princess, Dec. 28 , 2021- Jan. 8, 2022

Roundtrip from Los Angeles

7-day Mexican Riviera, Majestic Princess, Nov. 27 – Dec. 4, 2021

7-day Classic California Coast, Grand Princess, Nov. 28 – Dec. 5, 2021

5-day Cabo San Lucas Getaway, Grand Princess, Dec. 30 , 2021- Jan. 4, 2022

7-day Mexican Riviera, Majestic Princess, Dec. 22-29, 2021

10-day California Coast with Cabo San Lucas , Grand Princess, Dec. 20-30, 2021

10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez, Majestic Princess, Dec. 29 , 2021- Jan. 8, 2022

Roundtrip from San Francisco

10-day Mexican Riviera, Ruby Princess, Nov. 27 – Dec. 7, 2021

10-day Mexican Riviera, Ruby Princess, Dec. 17-27, 2021

10-day California Coast with Cabo San Lucas , Ruby Princess Dec . 27, 2021- Jan. 6 , 2022

Through the cruise line's exclusive partnership with Discovery™ offering immersive Discovery at SEA experiences, families create lifelong memories through many educational and interactive activities and Discovery, Animal Planet and Discovery Family shore excursions.

Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Centers are open and ready to inspire creativity and curiosity through an engaging environment. Popular activities include:

Jawsome Mythbusters hands-on challenges, developed with Tori Belleci from Mythbusters.

Animal Planet uncovers ferocious secrets in Shark Attack and youth learn squid anatomy in Just Squiddin' Around .

Become an engineer for the day and learn the science of magic with programs from the California Science Center, home of the Endeavor space shuttle.

Teens hang out in a surf-themed lounge, "The Beach House," to enjoy video game tournaments, air hockey, ping pong, scavenger hunts, late-night movies and board games.

Princess Cruises delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment Princess is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. On all ships in the Princess fleet, it begins with the Medallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Princess Cruises sailings are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically-observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings. .

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

Last minute cruise deals can be found: https://www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions/last-minute-cruise-deals/.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

