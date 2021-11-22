AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced that it has signed eight more leading powersports dealerships, bringing the total to 18 in less than two weeks of launching their dealership network program. It also announced two new key hires, expanding the growing organization's expertise with proven powersports veterans. As of November 8, 2021, Dave Auringer was named National Sales Director and Kenneth Cook accepted the role of Regional Sales Manager, Southeast.

Volcon Adds Eight More Dealers and Hires Key Powersports Industry Players to Grow Nationwide Dealership Network

"The official launch of our dealership program has been nothing short of incredible as we keep quickly adding influential dealers to the network. On top of this, we are thrilled to bring on two industry leaders to help us determine who best fits our brand for the future," said Melissa Coffey, Director of International Sales and Business Development. "Dave Auringer and Ken Cook represent the cream of the crop when it comes to building out a dealer network. Their contacts in the industry are unparalleled, which gives us great confidence in their ability to take our brand to the next level in 2022 and beyond."

Auringer will oversee all US regional markets with a team of talented Regional Sales Managers. Auringer, a lifetime powersports enthusiast, has extensive experience in bringing new and revived brands to market. In the past 10 years he has worked to establish and turn around dealership networks for brands like Sea-Doo, Indian Motorcycles, ROXOR, CFMOTO, and Excelsior-Henderson. Additionally, Auringer has recruited and placed a wealth of top talent in the powersports industry over 17 years with his personal business Dave Auringer & Associates.

As Volcon's Southeast Regional Sales Manager, Ken Cook will be responsible for establishing business in some of the most critical powersports territories in the US. Cook, with a strong history of sales and distribution, brings an incredible rolodex of contacts to Volcon in the Southeast. After many successful years working for Linhai -- a manufacturer that makes some of Yamaha's engines, generators and scooters -- Cook went on to head up one of the most successful regions for Mahindra, signing some of the biggest powersports dealers in the South. After many years as one of the top 3 salesmen for the company, he joined Volcon to bring the innovative and category-defining off-road products to powersports dealers across the Southeast territory.

"The US powersports dealer base is the backbone of distribution within the space. At Volcon, our aim is to build a sales team our dealers love to work with, not to mention a team with the knowledge and experience to take us to the next level of sales and distribution," said Jordan Davis, Volcon's Chief Executive Officer. "We see the mix of innovative technology, transformative product design, and superior human talent as the recipe for our success. Both Dave and Ken are an outstanding addition to our team, and we're excited to have them both on board."

As 2021 comes to a close, Volcon continues to vet a lengthy list of applications before the end of the year. For those who own an existing powersports dealership and want to carry Volcon vehicles in 2022 and beyond, you can fill out a dealer application here: https://www.volcon.com/volcon-dealer-application

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line including the Grunt, Runt, Stag and Beast visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

