Baton Selected in Freight Waves' Prestigious FreightTech25 Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Baton, a two year-old logistics technology company solving the massive problem of wasted dwell and detention hours for truckers, announced that it has placed fourth in Freight Waves' prestigious 2022 FreightTech25, which honors innovation and disruption within the freight industry. It was selected out of hundreds of companies by an external peer group of CEO's, industry leaders, academics and freight-industry investors. The significance of this award comes from the fact that Baton was only beat by Amazon Freight and two other companies, while it was ranked ahead of both Uber Freight and Tesla.

Baton's founders, Andrew Berberick and Nate Robert, specifically built the company to solve one of the largest and well-known problems in the industry: the over two billion hours lost annually due to dwell and detention. The company's platform enables long-haul truckers to drop off and pick up loads at leased Baton drop zones just outside major metropolitan areas. This is followed by a network of local fleets that do the first and final mile of delivery to warehouses. As Baton applies technology to solve the problem of this massive waste, it also increases wages for drivers and dramatically improves industry norms for how drivers are treated.

"We are honored and thrilled to be recognized by some of the most respected industry veterans in this way," said Co-founder Andrew Berberick. "We set out to tackle one of the largest problems for the entire trucking industry and make life better for drivers."

"To know that we are performing on the level or ahead of some of the most well-funded companies in the world is very exciting. Drivers are at the heart of everything we do, and we've built our technology to help reduce the most frustrating aspects of the job while helping to increase their pay," added Co-founder Nate Robert.

Baton was developed out of 8VC's acclaimed Build program, which identifies the largest problems in every sector and builds companies to solve those problems. Baton currently operates in Southern California with plans to expand to Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas in the near future.

It was founded in October 2019 by Nate Robert and Andrew Berberick out of 8VC's Build Program. For additional information, please see www.baton.io.

