Calyxt to Present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company, today announced that management will present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum.
2021 Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum
Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord62/clxt/2475458
The presentation will be available for viewing and replay on the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.
Management is also available for meetings during the conference, please reach out to the event organizers or investors@calyxt.com to schedule.
About Calyxt
Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com
Contact:
Calyxt Media Contact:
Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:
David Rosen
Sherri Spear
Argot Partners
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
(212) 600-1902
