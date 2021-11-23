ChenMed Patients Say Their Provider Genuinely Cares For Them

Survey results show nearly 95 percent of Chen, Dedicated and JenCare Senior Medical Center patients feel cared for and connected to their primary care physician

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 95 percent of ChenMed's patients say that their provider genuinely cares for them, according to a recent survey by third-party research firm Medallia. ChenMed is one of the largest providers of primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors.

The survey of 6600 ChenMed patients conducted between August 13 and October 4, 2021, asked to what degree they feel their doctor demonstrates "genuine care and concern" for their personal well-being. The survey also asked how much patients resonate with these statements about their provider: "They respect me and go out of their way to really get to know me as a person, not just a patient;" and "I'm a member of something truly special and unique – and something I want to invite others into."

According to survey results, 96.7 percent feel respected by their doctor and 93.3 percent of ChenMed patients feel a genuine care and concern demonstrated by their doctor. In addition, 90.3 percent felt the same care and concern was demonstrated by the staff at ChenMed's senior medical centers, which are branded as Chen, Dedicated and JenCare Senior Medical Centers.

"These survey results validate what we've seen for years. Patients appreciate and feel loved by their primary care physician when he or she spends the time needed to get to know them," said Gordon Chen, M.D., chief medical officer of ChenMed. "As a result of feeling their provider genuinely cares for them, patients trust their care team, readily work with their PCPs to achieve their health goals, and celebrate successes together. This translates into improved outcomes and ultimately better health."

Operating nearly 100 primary care medical practices for diverse populations of seniors, ChenMed patient outcomes include up to 75 percent drops in emergency room visits and 30 to 50 percent reductions of inpatient hospital admissions. The high-touch primary care provided by ChenMed doctors is also shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

Other metrics ChenMed uses to measure its patient satisfaction include Net Promoter Score (NPS). NPS is a measure of patient likelihood to recommend to a friend or family member. Currently, ChenMed's NPS is 82.8 percent, a score that ranks in the top decile of Medallia's extensive, multi-industry client base.

Reasons ChenMed Patients Feel Their Provider Genuinely Cares for Them:

ChenMed patients receive high quality and highly personalized care. Their primary care doctors take the time to get to know them personally, allowing treatment to be tailored to individual needs through a holistic approach. Benefits of being a ChenMed patient include having the doctor's cell phone number for urgent needs, on-site medication disbursement and free transportation to doctor appointments. This level of care continued has throughout the coronavirus pandemic, helping to ensure a continuity of care for patients. For example, ChenMed patients received more tests in 2020 than in a non-pandemic year.

Why these Results are Meaningful:

Results of the survey come from patients in underserved communities, who tend to have multiple chronic diseases and tend to have worse results than the average senior population. On average, seventy to eighty percent of ChenMed's patient population are minority and most are socioeconomically disadvantaged. The patients surveyed generally lack preventive care support and access to caring, high-quality, coordinated health care providers.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

