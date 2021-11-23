Integral Ad Science to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science ("IAS") (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today that Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, and Joe Pergola, CFO, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 5th Annual TMT Summit

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. ET

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. ET

The fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the IAS investor relations website: https://investors.integralads.com/

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

